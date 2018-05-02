National Motorcycle Museum’s 8th Annual Vintage Rally

National Motorcycle Museum, Anamosa, Iowa – Vintage Rally 2018, taking place June 23 & 24, 2018, is a great time to visit the National Motorcycle Museum, walk through the free Swap Meet and Bike Show and spend time with several special guests.

Steve McQueen’s famed Indian Chief Chopper will be taken off display, fired up and discussed by American Pickers’ David Ohrt. Recently inducted Hall of Famer Gloria Tramontin Struck will discuss her life of riding and her new book. Harley-Davidson family member Jean Davidson will preview the upcoming Harley-Davidson Motor Company 115th Anniversary.

The actual Vincent Black Lightning ridden by Rollie Free in 1948 across the Bonneville Salt Flats will still be on display in STREAMLINERSpresented by J&P Cycles.

You are invited to enter antique and vintage bikes in the one day Bike Show, or sign up for a Swap Meet space in the two day Swap Meet. If you attend Vintage Rally 2018 on June 23 & 24, 2018 you can also enjoy J&P Cycles Iowa Rally that same weekend just up the road one one mile.

For more information go to EVENTS on the National Motorcycle Museum website, www.nationalmcmuseum.org.

The National Motorcycle Museum is located in Anamosa, near Cedar Rapids, Iowa and is open daily year around. On display are over 500 motorcycles from all parts of the world, board track racers from the golden era of American board track racing and a 1920’s service station plus bicycles, pedal cars and thousands of pieces of memorabilia.

National Motorcycle Museum

102 Chamber Drive

PO Box 405

Anamosa, IA 52205

www.nationalmcmuseum.org