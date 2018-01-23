The National Packard Museum presents “Evolution of Motorcycling” seminar Saturday, January 27, 2018

“Evolution of Motorcycling” Offered to the General Public

The National Packard Museum will present another installment of its popular “Coffee & Donut” educational seminar series on Saturday, January 27, 2018. This month’s seminar, a group panel discussion entitled “Evolution of Motorcycling” will be presented by the members of the museums’ Antique Motorcycle Exhibit Committee.

This informative seminar is open to the public and free with paid admission to the museum. The seminar begins promptly at 12:00 PM.

The museum’s 18th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit presents “The Motor” runs through May 20, 2018 and traces the evolution of the motorcycle engine, which dates back to 1885 Germany, when Gottlieb Daimler first mounted a single-cylinder Otto-cycle engine onto a bicycle frame.

This year’s exhibit features twenty five vintage American, European and Japanese motorcycles along with nine different motorcycle motors. Exhibit highlights include the only known existing 1902 Sylvester & Jones, a highly sought after 1947 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead, and a unique 1957 Ariel “Square 4” with two crankshafts.

Come and enjoy the company of fellow motorcycling enthusiasts and learn how motorcycles have evolved over the past century. There is so much to learn, so much to discover, so much history to explore, and it is all waiting for you at the National Packard Museum!

The 18th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit presents “The Motor” is sponsored by The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, The Lake Erie Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America, Triumph of Warren, and the Little Wing Café.

The National Packard Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors (65 and older), $5.00 for children (aged 7-12), and children under 7 are free. Cameras and flash photography are welcome. For group rates or more information, please visit their website at http://www.packardmuseum.org, visit them on Facebook, or call 330-394-1899.

The National Packard Museum

1899 Mahoning Ave N.W.

Warren, Ohio 44483