National recognition for Northeast Classic Car Museum

The Northeast Classic Car Museum was recognized with the AACA Plaque award for outstanding achievement in preserving the history of the automobile.

Phil Giltner and Joe Angelino, both active members of the NECCM Board of Trustees, accepted the award on Saturday, February 10 at the eighty second annual awards banquet of the AACA, a black-tie function in downtown Philadelphia, PA. The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) was founded in 1935 in Philadelphia. It is the oldest and largest automobile historical society. It is a non-profit corporation dedicated to the preservation, restoration, and maintenance of automobiles and automobile history. Worldwide membership today is in excess of 63,000. The Northeast Classic Car Museum is the largest in the Northeast with over 170 cars and over 25 motorcycles on display.

Joe Angelino – Past President NECCM BOT said “Nearly 500 people attended the awards banquet from all over the country.”

Steve Moskowitz – Executive Director of the Antique Automobile Club of America said “We have a group of 21 people that vote on who deserves the award. Because our events are all around the world, we tend to go to different museums. Each year we try to award a worthy person or organization, and the museum there got the most amount of votes because they quickly proved to us that it’s a high quality museum. There are dedicated people that work there, and it was their time to be awarded.”

Heather Calkins – Marketing Coordinator for the Northeast Classic Car Museum mentioned “Visitors travel from all over the world to see the historical and nostalgic vehicles in seven exhibits along with the vintage fashions. There is a “wow” moment when a first time visitor enters the gallery, it happens every day. Most people that visit us are in awe of what we actually have and remark that it is the best display they have enjoyed, compared to other car museums they have visited. We love to hear it!”

The Northeast Classic Car Museum located at 24 Rexford Street in Norwich, NY displays over 170 cars and is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., www.classiccarmuseum.org.