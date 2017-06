Legislation (S.B. 339) to extend the model year vehicles eligible to receive vintage license plates from not later than 1942 to not later than 1961 has been signed into law by Governor Brian Sandoval. Vintage plates are produced by the state to appear the same as the plates that were issued in Nevada during the year of manufacture of the vehicle. The fee for vintage plates is $35 and are renewable upon payment of $10.

Thank you to those who supported this bill.