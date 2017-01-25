New Congress and RPM Act

2017 marks a new session of Congress. Bills that did not become law at the end of 2016 must be reintroduced for consideration.

Good news! The RPM Act is off to a fast start in 2017. The bill has been reintroduced in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. The RPM Act of 2017 protects Americans’ right to modify street cars and motorcycles into dedicated race vehicles, along with industry’s right to sell the parts that enable racers to compete. You may be one of the thousands of supporters who contacted your legislators about the RPM Act in 2016. We appreciate your efforts and are in need of your support once again. Tell Congress to pass the RPM Act and save racing from government threat.

It only takes a minute. Every letter counts!