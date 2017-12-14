New episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage this January

Season Three Returns Thursday, January 4 at 10PM ET/PT

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Jay is cruising to a new night this January. Beginning Thursday, January 4th at 10PM ET/PT, CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage” returns. Six all-new episodes featuring dangerous stunts, top speeds and intense inclines…always guaranteed to be a wild ride! And…he’ll be back with more celebrity guests including Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On the January 4th episode, Jay Leno explores the various reasons people may put themselves, and their vehicles, in harm’s way. First, he hangs out with people who like danger just for the thrill, like Travis Pastrana and his action sport collective, Nitro Circus. Next, he meets someone who faces her fears for money: famous stunt driver Debbie Evans. Then, Jay attempts his most dangerous challenge yet… teaching Gilbert Gottfried to drive—in a new Ferrari. Finally, he talks saving lives and specialized vehicles with airport firefighters.

“Jay Leno’s Garage” explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile.

For more information, visit jaylenosgarage.cnbc.com. Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jaylenosgarage/, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jaylenosgarage/ and follow us on Twitter @LenosGarage.

About CNBC: With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network’s 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC’s global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC’s highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About Original Productions: The Original Productions team, led by Sarah Whalen, EVP Development & Programming and Ernie Avila, COO & EVP Business Affairs, is a world-wide, culture-changing force in unscripted reality television. More than 180 countries world-wide watch Original Productions’ shows. With titles such as Deadliest Catch, Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, Bering Sea Gold, Ice Road Truckers, Ax Men, Jay Leno’s Garage, and The Confession Tapes. Original Productions has been creating culture-changing television for over 17 years. For all things ‘original’ go to http://www.origprod.com/.

About Big Dog Productions, Inc.: Jay Leno, Executive Producer and CEO, is a well-established entertainment enterprise, producing the Tonight Show with Jay Leno for 22 years, producing and managing Jay Leno’s Comedy Stand-up appearances as well as voice over, film and television appearances. Kitten Kaboodle owns Jay Leno’s Garage series.