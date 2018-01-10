New Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance May 4-6

Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance May 4-6

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – The history of the automobile and the history of The Greenbrier have been intertwined from the beginning. New cars have been unveiled on the storied grounds, and automobile dealers and manufactures from across the country have met in The Greenbrier’s grand ballrooms and dined on the resort’s award-winning culinary offerings.

This spring, a new story in The Greenbrier’s automotive history will be written when the automotive world is introduced to The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, which will take place May 4-6, at America’s Resort, which has played host to celebrities and dignitaries for nearly 250 years.

The newest Concours in North America will include a wide array of automotive events throughout the 11,000 acres of The Greenbrier and The Greenbrier Sporting Club over the course of three days. Automotive enthusiasts will be treated to unique and unforgettable experiences that will make The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance one of the most talked-about car events of 2018.

“The Greenbrier has a long history with automotive manufacturers and fine car owners, but this will be the first time we’ve had the pleasure of hosting an automotive event of this magnitude,” said Jill Justice, D.O., President, The Greenbrier. “There isn’t a better place to feature some of the finest cars in the world than at The Greenbrier, which has built a tradition of luxury for centuries. We’re incredibly excited to hold the first event of what we expect to be a can’t-miss tradition.”

Some of the highlights of the three-day showcase include The Summit Driving Tour, Car Club Day, which will allow car clubs from throughout North America to display their cars on the Concours Showfield, and a Charitable Gala.

The Summit Driving Tour will give fine automobile drivers the opportunity to explore the scenic West Virginia highways surrounding The Greenbrier, testing the power and precision of their automobiles on the hills and valleys of the Mountain State before ending the drive with lunch at The Summit, one of the most picturesque spots at The Greenbrier Sporting Club.

Car Club Day will allow car enthusiasts from around the region and beyond to showcase their favorite cars on the Concours Showfields the day before the Concours d’Elegance on Saturday. The evening will conclude with a charitable gala inside the famed resort, benefiting Mountaineer Autism Project and the Antique Automobile Club of America.

The premier event will be the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, May 6, when approximately 100 of the finest collector cars in the world will be judged and a champion crowned.

“The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance is going to be different than anything else out there,” said Concours Director Wayne Long. “It’s a three-day event that will keep all of those involved entertained from start to finish. The Greenbrier is a natural fit for a Concours because of its history, terrain and service, and we can’t wait for the automotive world to experience everything that America’s Resort has to offer.”

A unique opportunity to get involved comes with the President’s Club, which will provide members with badges for all of the premier events, as well as a showcase area inside the iconic circular entrance to The Greenbrier for attendees who drive their classic, vintage or exotic cars.

Badges for all of The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance events and President’s Club memberships are on sale now and can be purchased at GreenbrierConcours.com or by phone at 877-935-0426. Participant registration is also available online.

About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort situated in the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It’s best known as “America’s Resort” and is synonymous with world-class, authentic, southern hospitality. The Greenbrier experience, beginning in 1778, offers a luxurious respite to discerning guests from around the world. The grand scale architecture, Dorothy Draper décor, immaculate attention to detail and legendary gracious service set The Greenbrier apart from all others. Guests walk in the footsteps of Presidents, celebrities and generations of families who regard The Greenbrier as a “one of one” destination. The 710 perfectly appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on our breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities, including professional indoor and outdoor tennis, Off-Road Driving and Falconry. America’s only private casino features table games, slot machines and simulcast racing. The Greenbrier’s full-service, 40,000-square-foot world-renowned spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious mineral spas in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of 36 boutiques, shops and hand crafted works of art. In addition to The Main Dining Room, The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection is comprised of 19 restaurants, cafés and lounges featuring traditional, award–winning southern-inspired cuisine. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948 and in 2014 was expanded to include a full-service MedSpa and Plastic Surgery Center. The Greenbrier Sporting Club is the pinnacle of luxury real estate, offering exclusive home sites within distinctive neighborhoods across The Greenbrier estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @the_greenbrier or on Instagram at the_greenbrier.