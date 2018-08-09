New Thunderbirds in the Williams-Clyne Gallery at the AACA Museum, Inc.

This 1957 Thunderbird was restored by Prestige Thunderbird of California in 1988 and was kept in excellent condition since then, with only 45,000 miles on it. Unusual for Thunderbirds is the addition of the Birdnest “rumble seat.” Manufactured in Burbank California, the unit includes a complete steel deck lid plus seats for two rear seated passengers. The vehicle which once had room for a spare tire in the trunk, now uses the space for seating. The Duck Rose vehicle had both tops and air conditioning adding. What is truly interesting about this vehicle is that the vehicle was featured in the Ray Miller book, “Thunderbird!” This vehicle is on loan by Ed Blumenthal of Lafayette Hill, PA.

The second vehicle, coming soon, is a 1962 Thunderbird Convertible. This Beige Bird was found after 43 years in storage, and due to it being stored indoors, they were able to reuse many of the parts. The restoration process took place at Chris Robinson Restorations, who dismantled the chassis and separated the front clip from the rest of the body. Once the body restoration process was complete, the vehicle was relocated to Eagle River, Wisconsin where the owner, Jerry Magayne, began the final assembly.

Period correct dress-up items were installed in the car including an original 1962 roadster rear seat tonneau cover and new old stock roadster wheels. The original Unity “Model F” spotlight mounted on the car is a rare Ford authorized dealer accessory and has been on the car since new. After one year the restoration was completed and looks as if it could be in a dealer showroom.

The vehicle is presently equipped with an authentically detailed, high-performance, triple carbureted 390 V-8 engine. This was a rare option available from the factory or at the dealership level in 1962 and 1963 only. This vehicle is on loan by Jerry Magayne.

Previously on display were a 1957 Battlebird Thunderbird and a 1965 Thunderbird. The vehicles are a part of a rotating display in our Williams-Clyne Gallery. While you’re visiting these amazing Thunderbirds, check out our other featured exhibit, Mustangs: Six Generations of America’s Favorite Pony Car. We also have a 1985 Modena Spyder, better known as the Ferris Bueller “Ferrari” from the movie.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored and original automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums, and is celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2018. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12.50, seniors age 61 and older $11.50, juniors age 4-12 $9.50, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.



