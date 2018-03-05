AACA Museum Inc. welcomes new NCRS Corvette exhibit

Hershey, PA – The Museum is back open after building maintenance and just in time to introduce the arrival of three new Corvettes on loan at the Williams-Clyde Gateway Gallery located on the main level of the AACA Museum, Inc. now through April 23, 2018.

Having enjoyed both the first and second generation of the National Corvette Restorer’s Society (NCRS) Corvettes, the museum has moved in NCRS’s third display. These vehicles include 1968, 1994, and 2001 Corvettes representing the additional 3 Corvette generations NCRS judges; the C3s, C4s, and C5s.

The 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible with the L88 Engine Option is one of eighty produced that year. The L88 engine option was something that interested buyers would have to specifically ask for since it wasn’t advertised to the public. The 1968 Corvette was a race car and does not have AC, a radio, or a cooling fan shroud. The car is equipped with special performance front and rear suspension, positraction rear axle 3.70 ratio, vacuum power brakes, heavy duty brakes, transistorized ignition, 430 hp 427 heavy-duty engine, and a 4-speed heavy-duty manual transmission. It also has tinted glass, head restraint seats, auxiliary hard-top exterior vinyl trim and an off-road exhaust system. The 1968 Corvette’s awards and honors include the NCRS Top-Flight (Chapter) 2015 and 2016 award, the NCRS Gallery in 2015, and the NCRS Top-Flight (National) award in 2016. The car is on loan by Gerry and Daretta Yursis, from Parkton, MD.

The 1994 Chevrolet Corvette C4 Coupe ZR1 is number 200 out of 448 ZR1s produced in 1994. It is also only one of 35 to be painted Polo Green Metallic. The ZR1 option provided the power of the big blocks with the amenities of today such as cruise control, air conditioning, power everything and a Bose CD system. The exotic, quad cam, 32-valve, Lotus-derived 405 hp LT5 engine makes this vehicle a favorite. Having never been restored, it retains all of its original finishes and production characteristics. The car is driven and shown regularly in Harrisburg, PA. The ZR1 won the Top Flight award at the NCRS Regional in 2010, scoring a 97.7%. This vehicle is on loan from Andrew Saft of Harrisburg, PA.

The 2001 Chevrolet Corvette C5 Hardtop Z06 has a 385 HP 5.7-liter naturally-aspirated engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. The car is equipped with AC, PS, PB and cruise control. The design of the C5 Z06 was made to keep weight down, thus the minimal options, fixed roof hardtop configuration, lighter battery, and windshield. NCRS will begin judging 2000-2002 Corvettes following this year’s Convention in July. This car illustrates the process NCRS follows to incorporate newer model year Corvettes into its judging process. This car, having only 7 miles on it, was an untouched example of factory production and was used to develop the Technical Information Manual and Judging Guide (TIMJG) for 2000-2002 Corvettes. This car is on loan by Sue and Konrad Strawmyre, from Newburg, PA.

NCRS holds its annual National Convention which rotates across the US, on a 3-year cycle of east, midwest, and west locations. Vintage Corvette owners bring their cars to the 5 day National Convention seeking the ultimate awards for their cars. The quilt (pictured above) is made from NCRS Road Tour “T” shirts. The NCRS National Road Tour consists of 8 to 10 individual Tours originating from all parts of North America. Tours can last 2 days or up to 12. All Tours come together the day before the National Convention. Each shirt in the quilt commemorates the Corvette built 50 years previously and the location of the National Convention. This quilt is on loan from Jo Ann and Bill Sangrey.

The next on display in the Williams-Clyde Gateway Gallery is the International Thunderbird Club Exhibit, May 18 through October 14, 2018. This exhibit will be guest curated by the International Thunderbird Club (ITC).

About National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS)

NCRS is a non-profit hobby group formed in 1974 and open to all persons interested in the restoration, preservation, history, and enjoyment of the Corvettes produced by the Chevrolet Motors Division of General Motors Corporation. NCRS is not affiliated with Chevrolet or General Motors. Today NCRS has somewhere between 13,000 and 14,000 members, most here in the U.S. We have 47 local Chapters, again mostly here in the U.S. but also in Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. NCRS currently publishes judging manuals for Corvettes ranging from 1953 to 1999. These manuals are the basis on which NCRS evaluates the originality of Corvettes submitted for judging. The manuals are also used by restorers to help guide their work. The NCRS Judging manuals for 1953 through 1972 Corvettes are available for sale at the AACA Museum, Inc. retail store. For more information on NCRS, visit https://www.ncrs.org/

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums, and it’s celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2018. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. They’re proud to have been recently recognized by Road & Track as one of the top 12 automobile museums in the country. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The AACA Museum, Inc. will be closed February 20 through March 2, 2018, for building maintenance. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.