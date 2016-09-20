ACD Automobile Museum participating in Museum Day Live

AUBURN, Ind. _ Anyone can tour the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum FREE of charge Sept. 24 by visiting Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live! website and printing off a ticket. On this day only, participating museums across the United States emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities, which offers free admission every day.



“The Museum loves participating in this event and hopes that people in and around the area take the opportunity to tour either this museum or another one of the participating institutions,” said Kendra Klink, chief operating officer. “This opportunity happens once a year and is a great way to expose children to a museum like the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.”

The Museum Day Live! ticket is available for download at smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present the Museum Day Live! ticket will gain free admission for two at participating venues on Saturday, September 24, 2016. One ticket per household is permitted. For more information about the program or to view a full list of participating museums and cultural institutions, visit smithsonian.com/museumday.



