Auction Preview: Tom Mack Thursday Auction

CONCORD, N.C. _ Tom Mack will hold his Thursday Auction indoors at the Cabarrus County Event Center, Hwy 49 in Concord on Sept. 21. The venue is 12 miles from Charlotte Speedway. Bidding starts at noon on 150 vehicles on the menu, plus 20 collector vehicles from The Tom Taylor Collection.

Among the highlights will be a selection of Ford vehicles from John and Marry Ann McDaniel of Russell Springs, Kent. Among the Fords up for bids: an unrestored original 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 with factory 390 Z Code V-8; a 1956 Ford Victoria with automatic/overdrive transmission, power steering, power brakes, and Vintage Air Conditioning; 1954 Victoria in Cameo Coral and White with matching interior; and 1936 Ford tudor sedan that has received the Dearborn Award from the Early Ford V-8 Club.

Tom Mack has been presenting auctions in the Charlotte area since 1984. For information on his upcoming sale, visit www.tommackauctions.com or call 803-364-3322.