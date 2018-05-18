Batmobile replica at Saratoga Automobile Museum

The 1966 Batmobile replica to be present in the museum beginning Sunday, May 20 at the Spring Auto Show through the Saratoga Auto Auction





SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – To promote the upcoming Saratoga Auto Auction this September, the Saratoga Automobile Museum will display one of this year’s consigned vehicles, a 1966 Batmobile Replica. The Batmobile will make its debut on Sunday, May 20 at the Spring Auto Show until it is auctioned off at the Saratoga Auto Auction at SPAC on Sept. 21 and 22.

“We’re thrilled to be able to showcase this Batmobile Replica at the Spring Auto Show and at the Museum this summer ahead of the Saratoga Auto Auction,” said Carly Connors, executive director of the Saratoga Automobile Museum.

The owner and builder of the 1966 Batmobile replica spent seven years crafting this car. Starting with the frame and drive train from a Lincoln Continental, the owner/builder completed this project with a fiberglass body with steel reinforced mountings, a 460 V8 engine, automatic transmission and all the licensed accessories including triple rocket tubes with LED lights, emergency beacon, display parachutes, working propane-fueled flame thrower, rear back-up camera, CD/DVD player with a 7″ screen, and electric actuator-controlled hood and trunk. The finishing paint was completed with perfectionist detail.

The Spring Auto Show will take place on Sunday, May 20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Saratoga Spa State Park.

For more information about the Saratoga Automobile Museum, visit saratogaautomuseum.org. To register to bid, consign your vehicle, or purchase tickets as part of the Saratoga Auto Auction, visit saratogaautoauction.org.

About the Saratoga Automobile Museum: The Saratoga Automobile Museum was organized in 1999, and opened to the public in 2002. The Museum’s mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts. We celebrate the automobile and educate the general public, students and enthusiasts regarding the role of the automobile in New York State and in the wider world. In addition to technical and design aspects, our educational focus is on the past, present and future social and economic impact of the automobile.

The Museum is located within the 2,500 acre Saratoga Spa State Park, in the heart of historic Saratoga Springs, New York, world famous for its legendary, much honored one-mile thoroughbred track. The museum’s facility is the totally restored and renovated Saratoga Bottling Plant, a beautiful neo-classic structure built in 1934. The Museum is adjacent to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and near the landmark Gideon Putnam Hotel. Within walking distance in the Park are the National Museum of Dance, the Spa Little Theatre and the lavish Hall of Springs banquet facility. saratogaautomuseum.org