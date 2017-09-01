Beverly Hills Car Club talks cars

Alex Manos has a passion for classic cars. His company, Beverly Hills Car Club, sells some of the most sought after collector cars in the world.

Alex decided to take his love and knowledge of classic cars to the web and started his own Youtube channel showcasing the cars we all love.

If you love classic cars take a moment to check out his Youtube channel. If you are looking to sell your classic or on the lookout for your dream car, contact Beverly Hills Car Club. Chances are they have what you need.

About Beverly Hills Car Club

The automobiles sold by The Beverly Hills Car Club combine all the elements of their exclusive address. Their cars for sale are the very last word in tasteful elegance, chic classiness, and impressive sophistication.

The vehicles sold by The Beverly Hills Car Club reflect the gamut of today’s social and economic experience. There are those automobiles that are top-of-the-line unequalled perfection, in which case scrupulous attention will have been paid to the particular model’s functional integrity and stylish perfection: any body-work defects, especially any rust discovered, will have been removed; any misfiring engine components will have been replaced; any snags connected to the interior fittings will have been rectified.

However, The Beverly Hills Car Club also has a number of the kind of nuts-and-bolts restoration projects adored by enthusiasts, their condition reflected in their cost.

Whichever your choice, you are secure in the knowledge that at The Beverly Hills Car Club they love their cars and their customers too.

Beverly Hills Car Club

310.975.0272

sales@beverlyhillscarclub.com

www.beverlyhillscarclub.com/