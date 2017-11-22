Holiday Gift Idea: Brooklin 1:43-scale Chicago PD 1948 Ford woodie

An August 1948 press release announced that the Chicago Police Department purchased two new Ford station wagons for use by its laboratory. This new 1948 Ford woodie from Brooklin’s 1:43rd-scale International Police Vehicles line accurately depicts one of those Chicago PD woodies pictured with the press release, right down to the original’s emergency lights, spotlight, big front bumper guard and “M6690” license plate.

Brooklin really did its homework on Ford’s 1948 station wagon and the CPD woodies and included all the right details. Most of the trim pieces are separate plated parts, and the wagon’s wood body has a very realistic look with the insert panels bearing a woodgrain pattern for contrast against the black-painted white metal body.

Fans of woodies, Ford V-8s and police vehicles will each find something to enjoy in this hand-built model. Order from your favorite model retailer or those listed at www.brasiliapress.com.