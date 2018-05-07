Hot August Nights to add expanded events in 2018

RENO, Nev. – Over 6,000 vehicles will call the streets of Northern Nevada home for the 32nd Annual Hot August Nights festival. The week-long celebration commences in the historic mining town of Virginia City, Nev. on Friday, Aug. 3 to Saturday, Aug. 4. Then it’s down the mountainside to the Main Event in Reno-Sparks, Nev. starting Sunday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2018.

Hot August Nights will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors and car participants to northern Nevada. Since 1986, the festival has been celebrating nostalgia, rock n’ roll and everything cars. Now considered an iconic special event in the region, the not-for-profit organization brings a new level of excitement to each year’s event for spectators alike.

For the first time in Hot August Nights history, the classic car and nostalgia festival will commemorate its roots by hosting the Official Hot August Nights Kick-Off Show-n-Shine in Washoe County’s Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on Sunday, Aug. 5. Classic vehicles are invited to drive on the grass and showcase their wheels, while attendees admire the hundreds of restored and refurbished vehicles—just like it was on the very first day that Hot August Nights began on August 1, 1986. Individuals will be able to listen and enjoy live entertainment as well as food from local vendors.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, Vintage Trailer Revival invites participants and their 1976 and older vintage trailers to dry camp and shine at Washoe County’s Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Returning celebrity judges Justin & Anna Scribner of Flyte Camp and hosts of FLIPPIN’ RVs on the Travel Channel will admire and judge the craftsmanship and artistry of these vintage trailers. Attendees alike will travel back in time as they take a look at these rolling pieces of relics.

Adding an extra day, Drag Races & Burnouts at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks returns for its seventh consecutive year. Now starting on Wednesday, Aug. 8, participants will get their adrenaline pumping by watching drivers race down a 1/16-mile track, while AutoCross & Drifting presented by AMSOIL provides more excitement with an additional day and longer hours stirring up the dust also beginning on Wednesday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. With four new multi-tracks that are more intricate, professional drivers will continue to test their skills as they maneuver from turn to turn.

Throughout Reno and Sparks, there is more than $150,000 in cash and prizes available throughout the event’s combined Show-n-Shines at participating venues. The largest prize purse in the nation is the Hot August Nights Cup presented by Downtown Reno and in partnership with VisitRenoTahoe.com, where attendees can be left speechless by 40 of the world’s elite restored and modified cars that are competing for top honors. The Best of Show will alone take home a prize purse worth more than $30,000 in cash and prizes. The event will now be held within the Reno Ballroom in downtown Reno incorporating temporary installations involving mirrors, lights and lifts.

The sleek design of the latest makes and models are shining for Tomorrow’s Classics beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 8. The only Show-n-Shine at Hot August Nights that is open to cars 1977 and newer. This premium car show welcomes all modernized set of wheels to compete at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

With free nightly concerts throughout the weeklong festival, attendees will be able to groove to the sounds of rock n’ roll with a lineup of local entertainment and music legends. This year, introducing The Garage, a preferred seating experience, offers guests 21-year or older to enjoy live entertainment at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino outdoor stage. Attendees will be able to experience the comfort and style of the V.I.P. treatment while singing along to Eddie Money, Starship and Kool and the Gang.

For more information and event schedule, visit HotAugustNights.net.

About Hot August Nights:

Hot August Nights, a nonprofit organization, is the world’s premier classic car event, annually drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators and participants to northern Nevada to revel in nostalgia, enjoy top entertainers from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s and participate in a variety of events including Show-n-Shines, controlled cruises, an auction, drag races, and more. For more information, call (775) 356-1956 or visit hotaugustnights.net. For the latest updates on Hot August Nights, visit Facebook.com/HotAugustNights or on Twitter @HotAugustNights.