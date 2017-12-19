Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 35 Redux on CBS Sports and Velocity Networks

Lakeville, Conn., Dynamic, spirited, fast-paced and fun, Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 35 Presented by the Prestige Family of Fine Cars, Lakeville, Conn., has been captured for viewing on December 23, 2017, in an hour-long broadcast on the CBS Sports Network at 8:00 am (Eastern Time) and a half-hour program at 9:30 am (Eastern Time) on Velocity. Motorsports journalist Bill Stephens will host these Masters Entertainment Group-produced shows. www.limerock.com

Among the highlights of the programs are four days of historic racing, including outings by featured guests Ray Mallock and Richard Attwood. Mallock, retired British endurance race driver, joined the meeting of the Formula Junior Diamond Jubilee World Tour in a front-engined Junior constructed by his father in-period. Attwood, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monte Carlo Formula Junior race victor, put a Holman Ford GT40 brought by Lee Holman, Holman & Moody of Charlotte, North Carolina, to the paces in demo laps over the weekend.

Also spotlighted will be Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques’ Honored Collector Bruce Meyer’s display of his 1960 Chevrolet Corvette No. 2 that competed at Le Mans that year; 1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 2001, the first production Shelby Cobra; 1932 Ford Doane Spencer Roadster; 1934 Pierson Brothers Coupe and 1929 Bentley 4.5 Liter Vanden Plus Tourer.

Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 36 scheduled for Thursday, August 30 – Monday, September 3, 2018, will feature the traditional Vintage Race and Sports Car Parade, four-days of historic racing and the annual Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques. www.limerock.com/labor-day-historics