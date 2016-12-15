Vintage Automobile Museum of NJ has a winner

Thank you to all the Old Cars Weekly readers that donated to this year’s Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey’s annual raffle. The prize this year was a fully restored ’66 Ford Mustang convertible.

The Vintage Automobile Museum had a drawing Sunday, December 4th at the Museum. The winning ticket for the beautiful Ford Mustang went to Nancy Perillo of Manahawkin, NJ.

To find out more about the Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey visit http://www.vintageautomuseum.org/

The Vintage Automobile Museum of NJ is located at:

1800 Bay Ave., Building 13, Pt. Pleasant, NJ 08742.

It is attached to the NJ Museum of Boating at Johnson Brothers Boat Works, providing a dual attraction.