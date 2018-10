October 20th – Micro-Car Show

October 21st – Ladies’ Car Care

October 28th – Trunk or Treat

Automobile Driving Museum

610 LAIRPORT ST

EL SEGUNDO, CA 90245

310.909.0950

www.automobiledrivingmuseum.org/ Hours

Main Building

10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Rides–Sundays Only

10:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Plan your upcoming year with the 2019 Reader Rides Calendar by Old Cars Weekly.

Get yours today!