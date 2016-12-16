NextGen Autofest Aims to Invigorate Concours Scene

Hagerty Partners with Arizona Concours d’Elegance in National Effort to Share Automotive Excitement with the Next Generation

Traverse City, Mich. – Hagerty announced its partnership with the inaugural Arizona Concours d’Elegance NextGen Autofest, a three-day festival inviting youth to learn about and enjoy collector vehicles. Bringing together industry groups including the RPM Foundation, Worldwide Auctioneers, McPherson College, America’s Car Museum and others, the Arizona Concours NextGen Autofest powered by Hagerty aims to invigorate the Concours scene by celebrating and sharing America’s love affair with the automobile with the next generation.

“There is a popular belief that young people don’t like cars anymore,” says McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “We see a different story. While attitudes and preferences do change with each generation, we see a very large and growing population of young people who are interested and want to get involved with automotive activities. Because of this, we are excited to partner with the Arizona Concours’ NextGen Autofest to foster the magic connection between people and cars.“

The NextGen Autofest will host nearly 200 students as they participate in a variety of activities including hands-on workshops during the Hagerty Test Garage, learning to drive manual transmission classic cars through the Hagerty Driving Experience and taking to the Concours field during the Hagerty Youth Judging program. Hagerty experts and collectors will provide students with insight, skill and guidance during their demonstrations. The festival will take place in coordination with the annual Arizona Concours d’Elegance, January 13 – 15, 2017. The planned schedule is as follows:

Day 1: Friday, January 13 – Hagerty Test Garage (School Day, invitation only)

Overview: The Hagerty Test Garage will be host to more than 120 local 5th grade students that will learn a variety of automotive skills through hands-on STEAM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) stations.

Stations Details:

Auctions in Action Worldwide Auctioneers presents the basics of the automotive auction industry. Students learn the valuation and appreciation aspects of classic cars while participating in a mock auction featuring Brooklin® model cars.



Cars and Math Using The Great Race automotive event as a platform, students will learn about time-speed-distance rallying and the quick-thinking skills necessary to navigate their way.



Alternative Energy Hosted by America’s Car Museum, an example of an early electric car, such as a Detroit electric, and a current electric car will be the centerpiece for discussion around ‘Energy through the Ages.’



Automotive History Collector Alan Travis will present an overview of automotive history and competition using a 1907 Renault, 1909 Delage, 1913 Bugatti and 1915 Scripps Vitesse to illustrate.



Racing Students will compete in slot car races enjoying a hands-on activity following the presentation of automotive competition.



Day 2: Saturday, January 14 – Cars, Kids & Collectors (open to the public)

Location: Scottsdale Auto Museum – 6440 E. McDowell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Overview: Day two features a gathering of local collector cars, educational opportunity displays and the Hagerty Driving Experience. Schedule:

‘Cars, Kids and Collectors’ ( 8:30 am – 1 pm ) Join us for coffee, classics and camaraderie – visit with local car clubs, owners, museums and educational institutions.



Hagerty Driving Experience (pre-registration required) ( 9 am – 4 pm ) Young drivers (ages 15–25) get behind the wheel of cool classic cars to learn to operate a manual transmission.



RPM Foundation Flash Seminars ( 10 am – 11 am ) The RPM Foundation’s mission is accelerating the growth of the next generation through restoration, preservation and mentorship. Topics will include “Yes, Restoration Is a Career Path – Jobs & Shops” and “Blueprint for Success: It’s Never Too Early to Plan Your Career in Restoration.”



Early Access Auction Preview ( 11:30 am – 1 pm ) Preview Worldwide Auctioneer’s offerings that will sell on Wednesday, January 18th .



Day 3: Sunday, January 15 – Arizona Concours d’Elegance (admission ticket required)

Location: Arizona Biltmore – 2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85016

The celebration continues at the Arizona Concours d’Elegance at the Arizona Biltmore with the Hagerty Youth Judging program, guided tours by the RPM Foundation and Education Alley – come out and enjoy the action!



About Hagerty



Based in Traverse City, Mich., Hagerty is a global company specializing in products and insurance for people who love cars and host to the largest network of classic car owners. Hagerty offers insurance for classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and motorcycle safety equipment, tractors, automotive tools and spare parts, and even “automobilia” (any historic or collectible item linked with motor vehicles). Hagerty also offers overseas shipping/touring insurance coverage, commercial coverage and club liability coverage. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

Hagerty also provides online Valuation Tools and publishes Hagerty Price Guide, which are the premier price and value guides for post-war collectible automobiles. For more information please visit www.hagerty.com/valuationtools .

About Arizona Concours d’ Elegance



A celebration of automotive design and engineering, The Arizona Concours d’Elegance open Arizona’s Classic Car Week. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit event, the Arizona Concours benefits Make-A-Wish® Arizona, the founding chapter of the national organization that grants wishes for children facing life-threatening medical conditions. For more information about the Arizona Concours, including purchasing tickets, visit www.arizonaconcours.com. Dowload the Arizona Concours mobile app at http://GoRallying.com/AZC.

About RPM Foundation

The RPM Foundation accelerates the growth of the next generation of automotive restoration and preservation craftsmen through formal training and mentorship. Founded through the vision of Hagerty in 2005, the RPM Foundation is the educational arm of America’s Automotive Trust. Together, these organizations work to secure and preserve America’s automotive heritage. For more information, visit www.rpm.foundation or call 1-855-537-4579.