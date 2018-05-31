No-Reserve Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Auction inventory online

Auburn, IN. – Earlier this year Worldwide Auctioneers was awarded the contract from the town of Shipshewana, Indiana, to sell the matchless Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Collection, one of the most complete collections of Hudson, Essex, Terraplane, Railton and Dover cars and trucks in the world. The collection of 69 cars and associated memorabilia is now available for viewing online, with the full color catalogue available shortly. The exciting all no-reserve sale is scheduled for Saturday, August 4th at 760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, the site of the former museum itself.

“This is going to be a very special sale,” said John Kruse, Principal of Worldwide Auctioneers. This collection was born of the late Eldon Hostetler’s life-long passion for the marque and it is truly one of the most ardently curated and extraordinary that you’ll ever see. There are numerous one-off and scarcely seen examples that offer the serious collector once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire something exceptional.”

Included among the collection’s many highlights are a striking one-off 1928 Model O Town Car with coachwork by Murphy, the most expensive Hudson built with an incredible cost of $14,000 new, a storied high-performance 1911 Hudson Model 33 Speedster, built to promote Hudson In Puerto Rico, a gorgeous 1955 Hudson Italia with coachwork by Touring, one of only 26 produced and just three owners from new and a totally restored and exceedingly rare 1942 Hudson Commodore Eight Station Wagon, with a fascinating history including an epic recovery from an abandoned California mine. Interested parties should contact John Kruse at +1.260.925.6789, email john@worldwideauctioneers.com or view the collection online at worldwideauctioneers.com

The Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Auction Is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 at 760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, in northern Indiana, with free vehicle preview days on Thursday and Friday that week. Auction admission to the public is $20, with catalogues available at $25. Bidder registration is $150, with private vehicle previews available to pre-registered bidders by appointment. Hudson Club (HET) Members are offered complimentary bidder registration and admission upon proof of membership. Visit worldwideauctioneers.com for full information or call 1.260.925.6789 or 800.990.6789.

In addition to as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections such as this, Worldwide Auctioneers’ annual calendar comprises The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction, held in April in Arlington, Texas, The Pacific Grove Auction, to be presented out on the Monterey Peninsula at the start of Monterey Car Week on August 23rd and The Auburn Auction, scheduled for September 1st during Labor Day Weekend in Indiana.