No stories make for a great story at Carlisle’s Spring Auction April 19-21

Carlisle, PA – It was a Tuesday; March 27 to be exact, and I get an e-mail from the people in charge. “Mike,” it started, “you need to do a story on this car that’s crossing the block at the Spring Carlisle Auction.” I understand that every car is different and that many have unique stories, but on a day to day basis, so many cars and car stories speed across my desk (pun intended), that at the end of the day, they’re all just cars to me. This one; however, stood out.

It’s a 1972 Chrysler Town & Country. I’ve featured it twice via e-news and remember when I first saw it, I thought, “wow, did someone need the panoramic feature on their phone just to get all of that boat in one photo?” There was a second thought, one that had me debating if, due to its size, it had its own zip code…but we all know that’s not really a thing.

So my car loving public, why is this car special? What’s its story? In talking to its current owner, David Sarnoff, “there’s no story, it’s all pretty cut and dry.” After some initial dismay of the task thrust upon me due to “lack of story,” I was made to see the error of my ways. In this case, no story meant it’s a survivor, it’s a one family/owner car, it has all of its documentation; right down to its window sticker from the day it cruised off a New Jersey car lot. It’s the type of car that was loved just like a family member would be, maybe more so. It came out for rides and appearances on special occasions and for a car that rolled off the assembly line when Nixon was in office, it has only about 10,000 miles on it. More so, the Sarnoff family are longtime friends of Carlisle Events and it wasn’t until the recent passing of David’s dad Morris that the car even became available to sell.

See, most car folks feel that we as people are just the mortal caretakers of a prized ride, that is until such time that we can no longer perform that caretaker role. At that point, it’s next person up, and that’s exactly why the Sarnoff family has consigned this car to Carlisle Auctions. They are looking for its next caretaker, it’s next loving owner.

In addition to this car having a clean pedigree, it’s loaded and might be the best known ’72 Town and Country of its type in the world. As Joe Friday in Dragnet would say – just the facts, just the facts. Well, you want the facts, here they are!

Exterior Color – Rally Red

Interior Color – Black

Engine – Unrestored 440 c.i.d. V-8

Transmission – Automatic

Capacity – 9 passengers

Length – Yes! It has some (and then some)

Additional Details – vinyl roof, tilt telescopic steering wheel, power antenna, split bench seat, remote mirror, AM/FM stereo, tinted glass, air-conditioning, torqueflite transmission, undercoating, hood pad, auto pilot, vinyl moldings on bumper and step plates, white wall tires, roof rack assist handles, six way power seats, power door locks, power windows, auto lock tailgate, rear speaker, electric ignition and cornering lights.

If this doesn’t make you want to bid now and bid often…well, thanks for reading anyway!

Seriously, you won’t find anything better if this is what you’re looking for. Best of Show awards and trophies, one owner and a Woodie to boot, what more could you ask for? Connect with Carlisle Auctions today at 717-960-6400 to register to bid. You’ll want to be front and center when this classic rolls across the block on Friday, April 20 just before 6 p.m.

