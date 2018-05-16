The Northeast Classic Car Museum opens new truck exhibit

The Northeast Classic Car Museum is opening a new exhibit on Saturday May 19, 2018. “Trucks at Work” is sponsored by NYCM Insurance Agency. This new exhibit will be on display through April 2019. The museum changes out this themed exhibit every May in celebration of the first opening on Memorial Day weekend twenty one years ago in 1997.

Museum Board of Trustees Treasurer, Phil Giltner said, “The Trucks at Work exhibit is full of larger trucks, not pick-ups, including a fuel truck, US Army truck, dump truck and two wreckers. They all date from 1908-1985, all sizes and colors, really a great exhibit to come see. ” Heather Calkins, Marketing Coordinator noted “This is an impressive exhibit not only in content, but the size of the trucks. Kids will love this one. ” Robert M. Jeffrey Executive Director Northeast Classic Car Museum said, “There are fewer things more American than work trucks. Together, these work trucks chronicle the truck’s development from the family owned business to its current status as an icon of the American Highway. The Northeast Classic Car Museum Exhibit Committee has been busy working very hard over the past year not only selecting work trucks for the new exhibit “Trucks at Work”, but also adding many new cars in our Pre War and Post War Exhibits as well as adding more motorcycles than ever before to our Motorcycle Exhibit.”

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday May 19th at 9 am and everyone is welcome to see all the changes, including new corvettes and muscle cars.

The Northeast Classic Car Museum is 501(c) 3 not-for-profit Corporation, which exhibits over 170 classic vehicles in 89,000 square feet of climate controlled comfort. It is open 9am-5pm, 7 days a week along with the gift shop in the lobby. Allow yourself 2 hours to see it all, the museum is one level, wheelchair accessible and scooters are available. The museum only closes for Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children ages 6-18 and children under 6 are free. For more Information call 607-334-2886 or visit the website www.classiccarmuseum.org.

Northeast Classic Car Museum

24 Rexford Street, Norwich, NY 13815

www.classiccarmuseum.org