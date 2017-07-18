Duesenberg leads menu for Auctions America Auburn Fall sale

AUBURN, Ind. _ Auctions America announced the addition of a 1933 Duesenberg Model SJ ‘Sweep Panel’ Phaeton by LaGrande, engine no. J-510, to to its annual Auburn Fall Collector Car Weekend Aug 31 – Sept 3. A true American performance powerhouse, the Duesenberg is one of 11 LaGrande “sweep panel” phaetons produced for the long-wheelbase Duesenberg Model J chassis. Of these, just three were supercharged SJ models, and only one of these, no. J-510, boasted unique styling features, most prominently the lack of a full second cowl; instead, a folding windshield was fitted, that collapsed behind the front seat when not in use.



The Duesenberg was delivered new to Bernard E. ”Ben” Smith, a floor trader with W.E. Hutton & Company in New York City. After the car had spent the first decade of its life at the Smith Family home in New York State, Ben Jr. and his new wife drove the Duesenberg to Mexico in 1946 when they partnered on a major horseracing facility near Mexico City. Smith’s partner purchased the business outright shortly thereafter, and the Model SJ was included as part of the transaction. Its further custodianship in Mexico City during the 1940s and 1950s earned it the nickname the “Mexico City SJ.”

Numerous attempts were made by early collectors to buy the car. In the late 1960s, an American enthusiast finally successfully purchased the Duesenberg and returned it to the U.S. Since then, the SJ has been a member of some of the finest collections in the country, including the renowned Lyon Family Collection for 25 years. It retains its original body, engine and chassis and is accompanied at Auburn Fall by Auburn Cord Duesenberg (ACD) Club Category One Certification (D-182).

Other highlights include:



A 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 ‘F-Code’ Skyliner, one of just seven original F-Code Skyliners produced

A Bloomington Gold-winning 1953 Chevrolet Corvette, the 127 th of just 300 examples built for the first year of Corvette production, restored to concours quality.

A 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray “Supernova”, restored to its 1971 Road Atlanta SCCA Regional Champion presentation and ready for more track time.

