Novelist Clive Cussler named Grand Marshal of The Experience Concours 2018

Hickory Corners, MI – The Classic Car Club of America Museum, located on the historic campus of the Gilmore Car Museum of Hickory Corners, MI, announced that best-selling novelist Clive Cussler will be joining The Experience Concours 2018 as its Grand Marshal.

The Experience Concours takes place on Sunday June 3, 2018 at the Gilmore Car Museum and is open to all Full Classic autos. The event will also feature Cadillac and LaSalle motorcars between 1915 – 1965.

“We are thrilled to have this incredible author and fellow car collector join us as our Grand Marshal,” said Carol Vogt, Director of the CCCA Museum.

Cussler is known for works including Raise the Titanic! and his non-fiction Sea Hunters series. His most famous character is hero Dirk Pitt, and Cussler often prominently features interactions with rare classic cars in his novels. As one reviewer put it, his stories are “a combination (of) James Bond and Jacques Cousteau.”

The Classic Car Club of America Museum invites all Full Classics automobiles as well as Cadillacs and LaSalles from 1915 -1965 to register and spend time with Mr. Cussler during their weekend of adventure in Southwest Michigan. The CCCA identifies Full Classics as “Fine” or “Distinctive” automobiles, American or foreign built, that mark the epitome of design and produced in very limited quantities between 1915 and 1948.

While The Experience Concours takes place on Sunday, June 3, the weekend adventure actually begins Friday, June 1 with on an overnight driving tour departing from Kalamazoo. Participants will travel the scenic southern Michigan countryside to St. James Chapel in Indiana. Built in 1902 as a model of a Cambridge chapel in Oxford, England, St. James Chapel is an architectural gem.

The driving tour will continue through the beautiful farm-dotted countryside, witnessing the Amish way of life, take in a theater performance in Shipshewana, IN and end the day in Stevensville, Michigan to enjoy an authentic Italian dinner at Tosi’s Restaurant. This renowned restaurant sits on ten acres on the scenic Lake Michigan shore, and is surrounded by beautiful Italian gardens and imported Roman statues.

Saturday the driving tour follows a scenic route to Holland, MI, best known for its annual Tulip Time Festival. Guests will explore an eclectic collection of automobiles and memorabilia there before following the Lake Michigan shoreline to South Haven, ending the day with dinner at the Gilmore Car Museum.

Those that cannot participate in the driving tour are invited to begin their weekend adventure on Saturday, June 2 with a peaceful lake-side lunch at Gull Lake Country Club followed by a tour of the beautiful lake aboard gorgeous vintage wooden boats. That evening everyone will gather for dinner at Gilmore Car Museum.

Whether joining for the entire weekend or for Sunday only, guests are invited to register their Full Classics and / or their 1915 – 1965 Cadillac and LaSalle motorcars for The Experience Concours on June 3rd.

The historic Gilmore Car Museum campus with its several 1800th century structures, 1930 Shell Station, functioning 1941 Diner and recreated vintage dealership row is the perfect park-like 90-acre setting for this prestigious weekend show. Visit cccamuseum.org for event information and vehicle registration information. Hurry as event registration Closes on May 1st.