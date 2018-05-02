Old car hobby win in Nebraska

Nebraska Bill to Ease Titling and Registration of Specially Constructed Vehicles Becomes Law

Good News! A version of SEMA model legislation (L.B. 909) to ease the process by which replica, assembled, kit, and reconstructed cars are titled and registered was signed into law. This bill will help clarifies the process and eases the burden of titling these hobbyist vehicles by providing new, clear definitions for a “replicas vehicle”, “assembled vehicle”, “kit vehicle”, and “reconstructed vehicle”.

Special thanks to those who supported this bill.