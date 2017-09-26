Orange Blossom Tour returns for 2018

The Classic Motorsports Magazine’s Orange Blossom Tour will once again kick off the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance week, providing a great way to extend your trip to Florida.

Starting Sunday, March 4th, 2018 and ending Thursday, March 8th, the magazine’s staff will share the natural beauty and incredible car collections of northern Florida and Southern Georgia on this four day, 800 mile road tour.

For 2018, the Orange Blossom Tour will start and end at the Jekyll Island Club, a grand hotel on Georgia’s historic register, and will include tours of private car collections, celebrity meet and greet opportunities, and sightseeing along Georgia and Florida’s coastline.

On Friday morning participants are just a short back road drive to the center of the action at the Amelia Island Concours, where we have an optional VIP Orange Blossom Tour Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance experience planned. Highlights include special seminar seating, application to Saturday’s Cars & Coffee at the Concours, and early entry into Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance. Cars built prior to 1979 and select modern sports cars are eligible. To ensure a truly rewarding experience for the like-minded enthusiasts that this tour attracts, entry is strictly limited to 25 cars.

Where: The tour begins and ends at the Jeckyll Island Club on Jeckyll Island, Georgia

When: March 4-8, 2018 with extended opportunities throughout the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance weekend.

Cost: $4495 per couple ($4995 after November 1, 2017)

More information can be found at: http://www.orangeblossomtour.com

Or call or email the magazine at mailto: rick@classicmotorsports.com, (386) 239-0523 to reserve a spot or get a brochure mailed (or emailed) to you.

For tickets to The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, please visit www.ameliaconcours.org

About The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Now in its third decade, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is among the top automotive events in the world. Always held the second full weekend in March, “The Amelia” draws over 250 rare vehicles from collections around the world to The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island for a celebration of the automobile like no other. Since 1996, the show’s Foundation has donated over $3.0 million to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, Inc., Spina Bifida of Jacksonville, The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, Shop with Cops, and other deserving charities. In 2013 and 2016 the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance won Octane Magazine’s EFG International Historic Motoring Event of the Year award.The 23rd annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for March 9-11, 2018. For more information, visit www.ameliaconcours.org.

3016 Mercury Road

Jacksonville, Florida 32207

www.ameliaconcours.org