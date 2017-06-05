Oregon bill to provide special interest designation to military vehicles signed into law

Legislation (S.B. 645) to allow a military vehicle the opportunity to be registered as a “vehicle of special interest” has been signed into law by Governor Kate Brown. Included in the definition would be a “high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle originally manufactured for military use.” Owners may apply for the special interest vehicle registration for a one-time fee of $81 and a single plate for a one-time fee of $12. Special interest vehicles may only be used for exhibitions, parades, club activities and similar uses.

