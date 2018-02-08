Original ‘Bullitt’ Mustang to appear at Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Revealed at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, the recently-discovered 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback, serial #8Ro2S125559 from the movie Bullitt (1968) will be featured in the Hagerty booth at the 23rd Annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

Few vehicles achieve the legendary status of the 1968 Ford Mustang GT fastback driven by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt (1968). An avid motorcyclist and racing enthusiast, McQueen set a new bar for action films. Working with director Peter Yates, the gritty crime thriller broke movie-making barriers. The film’s eleven-minute scene featuring McQueen’s Highland Green Fastback running down Bill Hickman’s 1968 Dodge Charger R/T is widely regarded as the most influential car chase in movie history.

The movie hit theaters in 1968 and went on to be selected in 2007 for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. The fate of the Mustang was less documented. Sold off the Warner Brothers lot to a private owner the vehicle quickly disappeared. Rumors would circulate and with each passing year the missing Ford’s reputation became more of the holy grail of the car-collector hobby. As years passed the ’68 Mustang seemed forever lost.

Fast forward to the 2018 North American International Auto Show where the Bullitt Mustang would make its first public appearance in decades. Ford would assemble a group of media in Detroit to unveil a modern recreation of the iconic car built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film. The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announced that the verified Bullitt Mustang became the twenty-first automobile on the National Historic Vehicle Register, insuring that both the film and the car will live on in the archives of the Library of Congress.

The new car turned heads, but the triumphant return of the original fastback from Bullitt (1968) stole the show.

Thanks to Sean Kiernan, the owner, the team at Hagerty and the Historic Vehicle Association will have the original Bullitt on display at the 23rd Annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

Tickets for the 23rd annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance on March 9-11, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island are available now. Click Here for Tickets

