“The Packard Women” Offered in Celebration of Women’s History Month

National Packard Museum Presents “Coffee & Donut” Educational Seminar on Saturday, March 10, 2018

The National Packard Museum will present “The Packard Women” on Saturday, March 10, 2018. This lecture is part of the museum’s popular “Coffee & Donut” Educational Seminar Series and will be presented by Cindee Mines of Champion, Ohio. Ms. Mines is a former member of the museum’s board of directors and currently serves as the President of the Trumbull County Historical Society. The seminar is open to the public and free with paid admission to the museum. The seminar begins promptly at 12:00 PM.

Many books have been written about W.D. and J.W. Packard, but the stories of their mother, sisters, and wives remain largely untold. The Packard women were trailblazers in their own right. Their mother Mary Doud Packard was a suffragette and business woman who ran the family’s hotel business. Their sister Alaska served as Packard Electric’s plant superintendent and later became the first female FBI agent! Elizabeth Gillmer attended medical school prior to her marriage to W.D. Packard. Learn about their lives and loves and the impact they left on the City of Warren.

After the seminar concludes, guests are encouraged to experience the museum’s 18th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit presenting “The Motor” that runs through May 20, 2018. The exhibit traces the evolution of the motorcycle engine, which dates back to 1885 Germany, when Gottlieb Daimler first mounted a single-cylinder Otto-cycle engine onto a bicycle frame.

The 18th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit presents “The Motor” is sponsored by The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, The Lake Erie Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America, Triumph of Warren, and the Little Wing Café.

The National Packard Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors (65 and older), $5.00 for children (aged 7-12), and children under 7 are free. Cameras and flash photography are welcome. For group rates or more information, please visit our website at http://www.packardmuseum.org, visit us on Facebook, or call us at 330-394-1899.