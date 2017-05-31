Pair of Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach auction

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, revealed a pair of Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs, a Gullwing and a Roadster, that come from single family ownership. The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL has always been revered as a pinnacle of design and engineering, with highly original examples that showcase limited mileage and long-term ownership being the most coveted by collectors. The Gullwing and Roadster have been cherished throughout their 60-year-plus lifetimes, and now the time has arrived for new caretakers to enjoy these wonderful automobiles. The pair will be up for sale at the Pebble Beach auction August 18-19, 2017.

“Today, some 60 years on, it is almost impossible to find another pair of 300 SLs still in their original family ownership and unrestored,” notes Garth Hammers, Specialist at Gooding & Company. “I think collectors are going to be very excited to see these two particular cars come to auction at Pebble Beach.”

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

The story begins with a car-loving publishing executive living in the Midwest in the mid-1950s. When he ordered a 1955 Gullwing through Max Hoffman’s New York dealership, he eschewed convention and adamantly specified that his new sports car be outfitted in British Racing Green (DB 221) over tan leather. A rarely seen color combination among the total of 1,400 Gullwings built. Even more surprising, this Gullwing has accrued just over 16,000 miles from new and remains in original, unrestored condition.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

When the 300 SL Roadster debuted in 1957, this car aficionado seized the opportunity to acquire an example to complement his bespoke Gullwing, finished in the stunning Silver-Blue Metallic (DB 353) over a gray leather interior and a parchment soft top. The Roadster now shows just under 38,000 miles and still retains its original matching Karl Baisch luggage set. As one of the most iconic and beautiful designs in the history of Mercedes-Benz, this Roadster is an untouched beauty and the perfect preservation candidate.

The Pebble Beach Auctions

Dates: Friday, August 18 at 6:00pm and Saturday, August 19 at 11:00am

Location: Equestrian Center, Corner of Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach, CA

Public preview: Wednesday, August 16 – Saturday, August 19

Auction catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Live auction broadcast: www.goodingco.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoodingandCompany

Twitter: @goodingandco

Instagram: @goodingandcompany

Snapchat: @goodingandco

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/GoodingandCompany

Phone: 310.899.1960

About Gooding & Company



Gooding & Company’s auctions, now in their second decade, produce market-leading prices and deliver to a worldwide reach of clients and enthusiasts. Throughout 2017, spectators and patrons from over 50 nations witnessed this year’s auctions live in high-definition video broadcast via our webcast. Gooding & Company’s annual Scottsdale Auctions will take place on January 19 and 20, 2018, in charming Old Town Scottsdale, AZ. In addition, the auction house’s annual Amelia Island Auction will be held on March 9, 2018, in Amelia Island, FL. Bidder registration forms, press credentials and additional auction information are available at www.goodingco.com or by calling (310) 899-1960.