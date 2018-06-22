Pebble Beach announces forum headliners for Automotive Week

Pebble Beach Automotive Week has long been a feast for the eyes of any car enthusiast, but for those that seek an all-around immersive experience, the Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum offers a unique and intimate opportunity to take part in thought-provoking and insightful conversations with automotive greats.

This year’s Forum includes exciting, new topics that are “firsts” for Pebble Beach Automotive Week. Some sessions also offer advice on how to build and curate a collection, while others will focus on the history and future of featured marques. As usual, prominent automotive personalities will make appearances to share their knowledge and expertise.

Jay Leno, Donald Osborne, Jerry Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, and Michael Strahan will each share some of their personal car stories. And in a rare public appearance, Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne will reveal how Ferrari’s heritage will guide the prancing horse into the future. Experts in “The Truth About Tucker” will explore what led to the Tucker’s premature end; aficionados at “Big in Japan” will discuss future Japanese collector cars from the Mitsubishi Model A to the Datsun 240Z; and historians at “The Racing Legacy of OSCA-Fratelli Maserati” will examine how OSCA was able to dominate the 1950s racing world with a string of victories.

All forums are held at The Inn at Spanish Bay and are limited to 200 participants—so reserve your seat now! Most forums are free to the public, although featured presentations require a fee of $85.

“The Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum allows our valued enthusiasts to meet the people behind the world’s great cars,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “These individuals, who make, preserve, restore, and—most importantly—love cars, are the reason that events such as this exist. We are honored with their willingness to share their knowledge with true automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have been influenced by them.”

The complete schedule and registration forms for the 2018 Forum, presented by AIG and BridgePoint, are available on www.pbclassiccarforum.com.

Thursday, August 23

1:00 PM | A CAREER WITH CARS AND CAMERAS

Michael Furman will guide the audience through his proprietary studio techniques as he works with stewards and collectors to preserve automotive history.

Speaker: Michael Furman

Admission: Free, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

3:00 PM | THE TRUTH ABOUT TUCKER

Speakers related to the founders of Tucker and experts on the marque will explore what led to the Tucker’s premature end.

Speakers: Ken Gross, John Tucker, Rob Ida, Marc Lieberman, Steve Tremulis, and Hampton Wayt.

Admission: Free, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

Friday, August 24

9:00 AM | ESTATE PLANNING: TOP MISTAKES WITH HIGH END COLLECTIONS

Eric A. Ess, a member of the Husch Blackwell’s Financial Services, will explore how to avoid mistakes often made with high-end collections.

Speaker: Eric A. Ess

Admission: Free, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

11:00 AM | SEINFELD’S COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE

Jerry Seinfeld, star of Seinfeld and now of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, will sit down with Spike Feresten, former writer/producer for Seinfeld, to discuss the success and future of the show.

Speakers: Jerry Seinfeld and Spike Feresten

Admission: $85, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

2:00 PM | THE RACING HISTORY OF OSCA–FRATELLI MASERATI

Experts on the marque will explore how OSCA was able to dominate the 1950s racing world with a string of victories.

Speakers: Tim Considine, Alfieri Maserati, Bob Devlin, Michael Lynch, and Adolfo Orsi

Admission: Free, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

3:30 PM | COLLECTING EVERYTHING BUT CARS

Leading experts in automotive collectables will talk about a variety of automobilia, including poster art, literature, petroliana, and books.

Speakers: Jerry Lettieri, Rory Brinkman, Ben Horton, David Kayser, Jerry LaBant, and

Jaques Vaucher.

Admission: Free, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

5:00 PM | BIG IN JAPAN: FUTURE COLLECTABLES FROM MODEL A TO 240Z

Experts will predict and debate which Japanese cars—from Mitsubishi Model A to the Datsun 240Z—will achieve collector status in coming years.

Speakers: Ed Loh, Alfonso Albaisa, Eric Bizek, RJ de Vera, Tom Matano, and Randy Nonnenberg.

Admission: Free, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

Saturday, August 25

10:30 AM | PIONEERS, BREAKTHROUGHS & DEAD END TECHNOLOGY AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE AUTOMOBILE

Jay Leno, acclaimed late-night TV host and comedian, along with Donald Osborne, car value expert on Jay Leno’s Garage and automotive writer, will explore the misfires and successes that lead to the modern car.

Speakers: Jay Leno and Donald Osborne

Admission: $85, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

12:00 PM | THE REVS INSTITUTE PRESENTS SERGIO’S SECRETS

Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne will reveal how Ferrari’s heritage will guide the prancing horse into the future.

Speakers: Sergio Marchionne, Paul Ingrassia, and Miles C. Collier

Admission: Free, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

1:30 PM | SPIKE’S CAR RADIO RECORDS LIVE WITH SPECIAL GUEST CAR COLLECTOR MICHAEL STRAHAN

Two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan will talk about the cars he loves and collects.

Speakers: Michael Strahan and Spike Feresten

Admission: $85, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

3:30 PM | CAR GUYS ON TV

TV personalities will discuss adapting the collector car hobby for entertainment television and the movies.

Speakers: Wayne Carini, Bob Scanlon, Mike Brewer, Ray Evernham, and Jay Ward.

Admission: Free, must RSVP in advance.

INFO

68th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 26, 2018

PURCHASE 2018 TICKETS