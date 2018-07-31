Pebble Beach Automotive Week 2018 Guide

TUESDAY 08 | 21 TUESDAY 08 | 21

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Media Center Opens

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Carmel By-The-Sea Concours on the Avenue

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Automobilia Monterey

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Classic Motorsports Monterey Cruise-In

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

WEDNESDAY 08 | 22

Pebble Beach Auctions presented by

Gooding & Company (Viewing)

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Pebble Beach Motoring Classic Arrival

Estimated at 3:00pm

Carmel Mission Classic

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Automobilia Monterey

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

The Little Car Show

12:00 am – 5:00 pm

Prancing Ponies Car Show

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

McCall’s Motorworks Revival

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Automotive Displays and Debuts

To be announced

THURSDAY 08 | 23

Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance presented by Rolex

7:00 am, Cars line up

9:00 am, Tour begins

Pebble Beach Auctions presented by

Gooding & Company (Viewing)

9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Pebble Beach RetroAuto

9:30 am – 5:30 pm

Mecum Auctions

8:00 am

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

The Pacific Grove Auction Worldwide Auctioneers Auction

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Russo and Steele

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums

Times vary, click here for more information .

Automotive Displays and Debuts

To be announced

FRIDAY 08 | 24

Pebble Beach Auctions presented by

Gooding & Company (Viewing)

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

9:00 am – 9:00 pm Pebble Beach RetroAuto

9:30 am – 5:30 pm

9:30 am – 5:30 pm Werks Reunion Monterey – A Porsche Automotive Gathering

7:00 am – 3:00 pm

7:00 am – 3:00 pm Mecum Auctions

8:00 am

8:00 am Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

8:00 am – 6:00 pm

8:00 am – 6:00 pm Legends of the Autobahn

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

9:00 am – 3:00 pm The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Pebble Beach Auctions presented by

Gooding & Company (Auction)

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm Bonhams Quail Lodge

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Russo and Steele

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm RM Sotheby’s

6:30 pm

6:30 pm Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums

Times vary, click here for more information.

Times vary, click here for more information. Automotive Displays and Debuts

To be announced

SATURDAY 08 | 25

Pebble Beach Auctions presented by

Gooding & Company (Viewing)

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

9:00 am – 5:00 pm Pebble Beach RetroAuto

9:30 am – 5:30 pm

9:30 am – 5:30 pm Pebble Beach Auctions presented by

Gooding & Company (Auction)

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

11:00 am – 5:00 pm Concours d’Lemons

8:00 am – 1:30 pm

8:00 am – 1:30 pm Mecum Auctions

8:00 am

8:00 am Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

8:30 am – 6:00 pm

8:30 am – 6:00 pm Concorso Italiano

9:30 am – 5:00 pm

9:30 am – 5:00 pm Exotics on Cannery Row

3:00 pm – 8:00 pm

3:00 pm – 8:00 pm Barnyard Ferrari Event

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Russo and Steele

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm RM Sotheby’s

6:30 pm

6:30 pm Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums

Times vary, click here for more information.

Times vary, click here for more information. Automotive Displays and Debuts

To be announced

SUNDAY 08 | 26

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Dawn Patrol

6:00 am

6:00 am Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

10:30 am – 5:00 pm

10:30 am – 5:00 pm Automotive Fine Arts Society (AFAS) Exhibition

10:30 am – 4:30 pm

10:30 am – 4:30 pm Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

9:00 am – 4:30 pm

9:00 am – 4:30 pm Live Coverage of the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm Automotive Displays and Debuts

To be announced

Pebble Beach Automotive Week Events

2018 RETROAUTO

Thursday, August 23–Saturday, August 25

9:30 am–5:30 pm

The Inn at Spanish Bay ballrooms

Pebble Beach, CA

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC WITHOUT FEE

Pebble Beach RetroAuto has long been the destination for the true automotive enthusiast; it features an elegant and thoughtfully curated collection of exhibitors offering rare collectibles and memorabilia from our automotive past, as well as the latest luxury goods and technological tools to enhance today’s driving experience.

Included are rare collectables, historic automobilia, art and literature, as well as luxury items, technological tools and official Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance merchandise.

2018 PEBBLE BEACH TOUR D’ELEGANCE DETAILS

Thursday, August 23

7:00 am Cars line up on Portola Road in Pebble Beach

9:00 am Tour departs

11:30 am Tour arrives in Carmel-by-the-Sea

12 noon Cars are displayed on Ocean Avenue

2:00 pm Tour returns to Pebble Beach

3:00 pm Concluding Champagne toast for participants

VIEW THE 2018 TOUR MAP

KEY CONTACT

Sean Jacobs

sjacobs@pebblebeachconcours.net

2018 CONCOURS DETAILS

Sunday, August 26

Dawn Field opens to entrants; Dawn Patrol viewers are not allowed onto the field until 5:30 am

8:30 am Judging Commences

10:30 am Field officially opens to general admission spectators

1:30 pm – 5:00 pm Awards are presented

Location: The Lodge at Pebble Beach

The 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will feature the following marques and special classes among others:

Motor Cars of the Raj

Rollston Coachwork

OSCA

Tucker

Postwar Custom Citroën

Vintage-Era Sporting Cars

Eisenhower Era Dream Convertibles

Additional features to be announced soon

In tandem with the competition the Concours also offers a first hand opportunity to view concept and new car debuts each year. View the latest CONCEPT CARS here.

To learn more visit https://pebblebeachconcours.net/events.html