Pebble Beach Automotive Week 2018 Guide

TUESDAY 08 | 21
- Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Media Center Opens
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Carmel By-The-Sea Concours on the Avenue
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Automobilia Monterey
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Classic Motorsports Monterey Cruise-In
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
WEDNESDAY 08 | 22
- Pebble Beach Auctions presented by
Gooding & Company (Viewing)
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Pebble Beach Motoring Classic Arrival
Estimated at 3:00pm
- Carmel Mission Classic
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Automobilia Monterey
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- The Little Car Show
12:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Prancing Ponies Car Show
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- McCall’s Motorworks Revival
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Automotive Displays and Debuts
To be announced
THURSDAY 08 | 23
- Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance presented by Rolex
7:00 am, Cars line up
9:00 am, Tour begins
- Pebble Beach Auctions presented by
Gooding & Company (Viewing)
9:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Pebble Beach RetroAuto
9:30 am – 5:30 pm
- Mecum Auctions
8:00 am
- Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- The Pacific Grove Auction Worldwide Auctioneers Auction
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Russo and Steele
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums
Times vary, click here for more information.
- Automotive Displays and Debuts
To be announced
FRIDAY 08 | 24
- Pebble Beach Auctions presented by
Gooding & Company (Viewing)
9:00 am – 9:00 pm
- Pebble Beach RetroAuto
9:30 am – 5:30 pm
- Werks Reunion Monterey – A Porsche Automotive Gathering
7:00 am – 3:00 pm
- Mecum Auctions
8:00 am
- Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
8:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Legends of the Autobahn
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
- The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Pebble Beach Auctions presented by
Gooding & Company (Auction)
5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Bonhams Quail Lodge
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Russo and Steele
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- RM Sotheby’s
6:30 pm
- Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums
Times vary, click here for more information.
- Automotive Displays and Debuts
To be announced
SATURDAY 08 | 25
- Pebble Beach Auctions presented by
Gooding & Company (Viewing)
9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Pebble Beach RetroAuto
9:30 am – 5:30 pm
- Pebble Beach Auctions presented by
Gooding & Company (Auction)
11:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Concours d’Lemons
8:00 am – 1:30 pm
- Mecum Auctions
8:00 am
- Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
8:30 am – 6:00 pm
- Concorso Italiano
9:30 am – 5:00 pm
- Exotics on Cannery Row
3:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Barnyard Ferrari Event
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Russo and Steele
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- RM Sotheby’s
6:30 pm
- Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums
Times vary, click here for more information.
- Automotive Displays and Debuts
To be announced
SUNDAY 08 | 26
- Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Dawn Patrol
6:00 am
- Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
10:30 am – 5:00 pm
- Automotive Fine Arts Society (AFAS) Exhibition
10:30 am – 4:30 pm
- Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
9:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Live Coverage of the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Automotive Displays and Debuts
To be announced
Pebble Beach Automotive Week Events
2018 RETROAUTO
Thursday, August 23–Saturday, August 25
9:30 am–5:30 pm
The Inn at Spanish Bay ballrooms
Pebble Beach, CA
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC WITHOUT FEE
Pebble Beach RetroAuto has long been the destination for the true automotive enthusiast; it features an elegant and thoughtfully curated collection of exhibitors offering rare collectibles and memorabilia from our automotive past, as well as the latest luxury goods and technological tools to enhance today’s driving experience.
Included are rare collectables, historic automobilia, art and literature, as well as luxury items, technological tools and official Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance merchandise.
2018 PEBBLE BEACH TOUR D’ELEGANCE DETAILS
Thursday, August 23
7:00 am Cars line up on Portola Road in Pebble Beach
9:00 am Tour departs
11:30 am Tour arrives in Carmel-by-the-Sea
12 noon Cars are displayed on Ocean Avenue
2:00 pm Tour returns to Pebble Beach
3:00 pm Concluding Champagne toast for participants
KEY CONTACT
Sean Jacobs
sjacobs@pebblebeachconcours.net
2018 CONCOURS DETAILS
Sunday, August 26
Dawn Field opens to entrants; Dawn Patrol viewers are not allowed onto the field until 5:30 am
8:30 am Judging Commences
10:30 am Field officially opens to general admission spectators
1:30 pm – 5:00 pm Awards are presented
Location: The Lodge at Pebble Beach
The 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will feature the following marques and special classes among others:
- Motor Cars of the Raj
- Rollston Coachwork
- OSCA
- Tucker
- Postwar Custom Citroën
- Vintage-Era Sporting Cars
- Eisenhower Era Dream Convertibles
- Additional features to be announced soon
In tandem with the competition the Concours also offers a first hand opportunity to view concept and new car debuts each year. View the latest CONCEPT CARS here.
To learn more visit https://pebblebeachconcours.net/events.html