Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance 2017

Inaugural Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance pays homage to prized collector cars on June 24th

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization will bring together families of children with birth defects and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. The inaugural Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance presented by Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. will showcase 35 American and European classic and historic automobiles and race cars, including a 1967 Lancia Fulvia Sport, a 1957 BMW 507 Roadster, a 1930 Packard 745 Convertible Coupe, and former Eagles Coach Dick Vermeil’s 1926 Sprint racing car. The event will take place Saturday, June 24 at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia.

“Classic cars are making a comeback in Philadelphia this summer at a premiere Concours event that we hope to grow into one of the most prestigious and exciting competitive events in the automotive world,” said Michael Tillson III, President and Director of Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. “Through the support of donors, the classic car community, and everyone who attends our first year event, Cool Cars for Kids will be able to provide help and hope to children with rare birth disorders and to support research that will identify the best possible treatments.”

“Cool Cars for Kids’ partnership with the classic car community is a perfect match,” says Krantz. “Both groups have great respect for individuality and care for someone or something valuable that is often under appreciated. We both give great attention to detail and see the beauty in qualities that are often overlook. And most importantly, we are all committed to giving our time, patience, dedication and expert care to help these children reach their full potential.”

A Full Weekend of Activities Planned

Classic car collectors from throughout North America are invited to submit their entries for the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance. For this inaugural event, Tillson is planning to showcase a diverse selection of rare European and American automobile classics, including Ferrari, Packard, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, Porsche, and Auburn/Cord/Duesenberg.

A featured attraction at the Concours will be former Philadelphia Eagles Coach Dick Vermeil’s 1926 Sprint racing car (nicknamed “Black Beauty”). Vermeil’s father,Louis, acquired this non-wing, open-cockpit sprint race car in 1937 and raced it in earnest after World War II. In 2007, Coach Vermeil began restoring his father’s car, doing much of the work himself. Black Beauty is now a show car and trailer queen, winning first place in its class at the prestigious Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

On Friday night, June 23rd, a Preview Gala including cocktails, dinner, preview, silent auction and celebrity keynote will take place at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum from 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Preview Gala Tickets (Includes Admission to Saturday Concours d’Elegance):

http://www.coolcarsforkids.com/june-23-preview-gala.html

Individual Tickets ($150), Table for 8 Guests ($1,000)

On Saturday, June 24th, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance will include an invitation-only assembly of classic automobiles and race cars; professional judging and awards presented for historical accuracy, technical merit, and style; family-friendly activities; celebrity guests; a Car Corral behind the Museum for local car enthusiasts; food and specialty vendors; and access to the Simeone Museum’s permanent collection of classic automobiles and race cars.

Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance Tickets:

http://www.coolcarsforkids.com/june-24-concours.html

General Admission ($25), Children 18 and Younger (FREE)

Premiere Concours Entries:

http://www.coolcarsforkids.com/car-registration.html

Car Corral Registration:

http://www.coolcarsforkids.com/car-registration.html

Individual Space ($50)

About Cool Cars for Kids, Inc.

Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. (CCfK) is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia, PA that brings together families of children with birth defects and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. Funds raised from this unique partnership will directly forward its mission by supporting local and national charities – including The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) – to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare diagnoses. For more information, visit http://www.coolcarsforkids.com/

About The Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

The inaugural Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, presented by Cool Cars for Kids, is a classic car show (cars are included by invitation only) and competition to support research. The event assembles and recognizes American and European classic and historical automobiles and race cars that are judged for their historical accuracy, technical merit, and style. Event activities also include a Preview Gala on Friday, June 23rd and family-friendly activities, professional judging and awards, and an open Car Corral for local car enthusiasts at the Concours on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Concours is being held at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum at 6825 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153 (http://www.simeonemuseum.org). For more information, visit http://www.coolcarsforkids.com/concours.html