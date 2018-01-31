Pioneers in African American Auto History exhibit at the AACA Museum, Inc.

Hershey, PA – In salute of Black History Month, the AACA Museum, Inc. presents a history of the pioneers in the African American community who contributed to the advancement of the automobile industry. These men and women laid the foundation for others to pursue careers in such fields as franchised car dealers, designers, custom car builders, race car drivers, and manufacturers.

This exhibit begins with the struggles of African-Americans following the end of slavery and their desire to have their ideas and inventions recognized as equals. Visitors will learn about the only recorded African-American car manufacturer, C.R. Patterson of Ohio and W.H. Phelps, who patented an apparatus for washing over-sized vehicles, along with other esteemed names. While learning the history, visitors can take the opportunity to assemble their own paper traffic signal patented by Garrett Morgan.

As a part of the exhibit, guests will be able to participate with different activities unique to the display. The exhibit will run from February 1 through April 29, 2018 in the Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union Gallery.

The AACA Museum, Inc. will be closed for building maintenance February 20th through March 2nd, 2018. The Museum will re-open on March 3rd at 9 AM.

To keep up to speed and learn more about the Museum’s special exhibits and events, please visit our website, www.AACAMuseum.org.

