Pontiacs to lead the way at Worldwide’s Auburn Auction

24 exceptional Pontiacs from The Jack & Donna Steele Pontiac Collection to be offered without reserve at Worldwide’s 11th annual The Auburn Auction

Auburn, Indiana – Worldwide Auctioneers has consigned an outstanding private collection for its 11th annual The Auburn Auction in Indiana on Saturday, September 1st, to be offered entirely without reserve. The Jack & Donna Steele Pontiac Collection will showcase 24 exceptional cars, each exemplifying the best of its kind. “This expertly curated collection is simply incredible; a decades long labor of love dedicated to assembling the greatest examples possible,” said John Kruse, Principal & Auctioneer. “From the finest ’62 Super Duty to the very best ’73 Super Duty, every car is genuinely special and each possesses unique and desirable qualities.”

Among the many remarkable Pontiacs on offer is one of the last and finest of all American muscle cars ever built, a 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455, one of only seven built with four-speed transmission and one-year-only Brewster Green paint. With numbers-matching drivetrain it is one of as few as only three survivors today, with race-inspired engineering led by Pontiac wizard, Herb Adams. Another highlight is one of the ultimate early ‘60s factory drag cars, an exceptionally well- preserved and detailed 1962 Pontiac Catalina Super Duty 421, a Gold Award winner with just three owners from new and one of just six equipped new with upgraded Ventura interior, four-speed, eight-lug wheels, original glass and S-W tach. Also part of the collection is an outstanding 1957 Pontiac Star Chief Custom Safari Two-Door Station Wagon with complete rotisserie restoration, beautifully presented in Fontaine Blue, with Kenya White livery and original, numbers matching 347-cid ‘Tri-Power’ V-8. Interested parties should contact Worldwide at +1.260.925.6789 or 880.990.6789 or view the entire collection online at worldwideauctioneers.com. Auction entries and Private Treaty automobiles are still being accepted and can be discussed with a specialist at 800.990.6789.

The Auburn Auction will again take place at the National Auto & Truck Museum, L-29 Cord Building in Auburn, Indiana, a National Historic Landmark that forms part of the ACD Automobile Museum complex, during the celebrated Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Vehicles can be previewed from 9am on Friday August 31, through Saturday, September 1. Admission is $75 to include a catalogue and VIP seating passes for two (limited seating). Bidder registration is $150 and includes two VIP seating passes and a catalogue. The National Auto and Truck Museum will be open for touring throughout the Festival week, including auction day itself. Admission daily to the museum is $8 per person, which helps maintain the not-for-profit museum. Donations to the museum are always welcome. Visit worldwideauctioneers.com for the full schedule.

Along with The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule includes the Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction in Arlington in April and The Pacific Grove Auction, to be presented out on the Monterey Peninsula at the start of Monterey Car Week on August 23rd, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections. Next stop for the Worldwide team is Shipshewana, Indiana, with the company selected to sell The Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Collection, the world’s greatest and most complete collection of Hudson, Essex, Terraplane, Railton, and Dover cars and trucks. The Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Auction is scheduled for Saturday, August 4th, with 69 vehicles and museum memorabilia offered entirely without reserve.