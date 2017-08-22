Auction Recap: Gooding & Company Pebble Beach Auction

MONTEREY, Calif. _ Gooding & Company realized more than $91.5 million at the annual Pebble Beach Auctions, August 18-19. New owners were found for 110 of 135 lots, an 81% sales rate, with an average price of $832,670 per car. Twenty-two lots sold at or above the $1 million mark.

The star of Friday’s auction, the 1970 Porsche 917K, became one of the most valuable Porsche ever sold at auction with a realized price of $14,080,000. Other highlights included a 1956 Maserati A6G/54 that generated a price of $4,400,000; a 1958 BMW 507 Series II that garnered $2,750,000; and a 1926 Mercedes 24/100/140 phaeton that hammered at $726,000. Modern supercars continued to be in demand as a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari sold for $3,520,000.

Cars sold for over $1 million:

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C, sold for $14,520,000

1970 Porsche 917K, sold for $14,080,000

1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet, sold for $4,840,000

1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta, sold for $4,400,000

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, sold for $3,520,000

1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I, sold for $3,162,500

1958 BMW 507 Series II, sold for $2,750,000

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB, sold for $2,585,000

1966 Ferrari 275 GTS, sold for $1,700,000

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $1,677,500

1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe, sold for $1,595,000

1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS, sold for $1,540,000

1939 Bugatti Type 57C Cabriolet, sold for $1,512,500

1953 Fiat 8V Berlinetta Elaborata, sold for $1,485,000

1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe, sold for $1,430,000

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Cabriolet, sold for $1,375,000

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $1,347,500

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $1,265,000

1963 Porsche 356 B Carrera 2 Cabriolet, sold for $1,250,000

1988 Porsche 959 Komfort, sold for $1,056,000

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $1,034,000

1 937 Maserati 6CM, sold for $1,000,000

Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale Auction will take place Jan. 19-20, 2018, and the Amelia Island Auction on March 10, 2018.

For information, visit www.goodingco.com

