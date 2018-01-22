President George W. Bush and Chad McQueen help Barrett-Jackson top $100 Million in charity donations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Chad McQueen helped Barrett-Jackson speed past the $100 million mark in funds raised for charity as ten vehicles brought in $6.21 million for non-profit organizations during the 47th Annual Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld.

The top fundraisers included Lot #3010, the first current-generation Ford GT that has been donated for charity since the car was introduced, bringing in $2.55 million to push the company to nearly $102 million since 1971. On Saturday, President Bush joined Chevrolet on the block for the sale of a 2018 Corvette Carbon Fiber 65 Edition (Lot #3007), which sold for $1.4 million to benefit The George W. Bush Presidential Center’s Military Service Initiative while film star Chad McQueen was on stage Friday as the Ford Mustang Bullitt brought $300,00 for Boys Republic.

“I’m incredibly proud that we’ve reached such a historic milestone of raising almost $102 million in total charity donations at our home in Scottsdale,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Our company was founded on the principle of charitable donations by my father Russ Jackson and his partner, Tom Barrett, and I’m grateful to be able to carry on that banner in their honor. This has been an incredible 47-year journey for our company, driven by our tremendous bidders, consignors, sponsors, celebrities and the entire collector car community, who’s heart is only matched by their generosity and outpouring of support. The amount of good that has come from the $102 million we’ve raised together is simply immeasurable. But we’re not going to stop here as this is simply a milestone on our journey to continue to help those who need our help the most.”

For the first time in the company’s history, the Barrett-Jackson team was joined on the block by a former U.S. president. President Bush, along with television host Jay Leno, as well as Chad McQueen, son of TV actor Steve McQueen, lent their efforts to help raise awareness and donations for charity this week.

Carolyn and Craig Jackson auctioned their personal Corvette with the entire sale benefiting the American Heart Association (AHA). Joined on the block by Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association, the sale kicked off Barrett-Jackson’s yearlong Driven Hearts initiative. The company will continue to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the AHA in a variety of ways, including the first Barrett-Jackson themed license plate program through the Arizona Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Division (ADOT-MVD). The six-character license plates cost $25, with $17 from each plate sold benefiting the AHA. The Driven Hearts campaign also includes a partnership with Hotels for Hope, which enables fans traveling to Barrett-Jackson events to book rooms through Barrett-Jackson.com, with a portion of every actualized hotel room night booked going to the AHA.

Ten charity vehicles crossed the block in Scottsdale with 100 percent of the hammer prices raising a total of $6.21 million. This year’s charity vehicles included:

