Raleigh Classic report

By Charles Farley

The Raleigh Classic was held June 23-24 at the NC State Fairgrounds.

The turnout was good despite the constant threat of thunderstorms.

If you were looking to sell your pickup truck, this was the place to be this weekend.

The Agriculture industry must be prospering, as farm tractors joined in on the fun.

The other category that did well was Cadillac’s, especially drop tops, as Master Auctioneer Brent Earlywine is wont to say, “When the top goes down, the price goes up”. The sale that busted raucously into the six figure haven was a black 1957 Cadillac convertible hammering at $103,000. The runner up was an almost identical 1955 series 62 model that sold at $74,000.

The buy of the sale was a 1962 Studebaker Hawk GT that sold for checkbook balance money, $13,500. Another startling price for a typical Raleigh Classic car, was $16,500 that found a creampuff of a 1956 DeSoto a proud new owner. Another fine sale was a gorgeous 1969 Mercury Comet Cyclone that moved smartly into the SOLD column at $21,000.

The next Raleigh Classic will be take place in December.