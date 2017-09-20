Rare and unique rides anchor Carlisle Auctions’ Fall Carlisle offering

CARLISLE, PA – After a successful three-day offering as part of Spring Carlisle earlier in 2017, the Carlisle Auctions team returns to action for its second three-day event of the year; this time at Fall Carlisle. The weekend auction excitement commences September 28 at the Carlisle Expo Center and includes 450+ lots, including rare muscle, elegant classics, a unique motorcycle and more. The auction runs concurrent with Fall Carlisle (September 27-October 1), taking place at the neighboring Carlisle PA Fairgrounds. All told, nearly 100,000 guests will converge on central Pennsylvania to buy, sell and trade all things automotive!

Two of the top options for this year’s auction couldn’t be more different, yet equally desirable. With the new Ford GT coming onto the market very soon, a piece of GT history is available via a low mileage 2006 Ford GT. In addition, available at NO RESERVE, Carlisle Auctions is excited to announce the inclusion of a 2012 Confederate x132 Hellcat Motorcycle. This particular bike is actually prototype #1, making it ultra-rare.

Along with those two, Carlisle Auctions features a variety of high quality consignments, with auctions getting better each time around. Additional consignments include a 2003 Shelby CSX Cobra, 1956 Austin Healy 100-4, 1939 Ford Restomod, 1969 Dodge Charger R/T, 1953 Buick Skylark and more! Plus, ALL NEW for Fall 2017, specialty hours. These hours Chevrolet on Thursday (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), Ford on Friday (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) and all things truck on Saturday (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) as the auction wraps up!

Combine all that with its success FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee (for vehicles 25 years or older) and everything is lining up nicely for what promises to be another successful weekend.

Complete details on Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400. On the web are links and information for becoming a bidder, a link to buy spectator tickets, consigning a vehicle to a future auction and a photo gallery of most of the vehicles that are consigned to the auction.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.