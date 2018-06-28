Register to drive a Model T at the AACA Museum, Inc.

Driving a modern day car is easy compared to driving a Model T!

Are you up for the challenge?

Register today to have the opportunity to drive a Model T at the AACA Museum, Inc. Yes, you really get to drive the car… after instruction of course! Their popular Model T Driving Experience allows participants to have an experience of a lifetime with these fantastic antique vehicles! About half of the available spots have been reserved, so make sure to get your spot today!

2018 Model T Dates & Times:

  • Wednesday, July 18 – 5:30 PM
  • Saturday, July 21 – 8 AM
  • Saturday, July 28 – 8 AM
  • Saturday, August 4 – 8 AM
  • Saturday, August 11 – 8 AM
  • Saturday, September 8 – 8 AM
  • Sunday, September 9 – 8 AM
  • Saturday, October 20 – 8 AM

2018 Pricing:

  • $125 Adult      
  • $115 AACA Museum Member 
  • $150 Adult + 1 Non-Driver     
  • $175 Adult + 2 Non-Drivers

For the Museum Member discounted price please call Andrea Beshara at 717-566-7100 ext. 101 to register.

For more information on the Model T Driving Experience visit www.AACAMuseum.org

AACA Museum, Inc.
161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
717-566-7100
Info@AACAMuseum.org
AACAMuseum.org

