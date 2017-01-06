Rétromobile 2017 offers up items of Johnny Hallyday

This year, as part of the Rétromobile 2017 by Artcurial Motorcars sale, the auction house joins rock star Johnny Hallyday to present an auction event in which all profits will go to the charity La Bonne Etoile.

France’s favorite rock star has caused a stir by offering two lots from his personal collection : his famous Cadillac Series 62 cabriolet custom by Boyd Coddington and his 1989 Harley-Davidson Softail Springer. These iconic American machines with outstanding pedigree will come under the hammer on February 10th, to the delights of enthusiasts and Hallyday fans.

1953 Cadillac Series 62 cabriolet Boyd Coddington

Starting bid: 50 000€ (52 000$)

This Cadillac is well known both for its legendary owner and its history. The car is the creation of Boyd Coddington, a true artist, who revolutionized the world of custom cars in the US. This was the last example built by Coddington before he died. Under Hallyday’s watchful eye, this Cadillac was completely dismantled and transformed in the best traditions of US custom cars. Given special paintwork with ghost flames, a large V8 engine, gleaming chromework and leather upholstery personalized with the rock star’s initials, this fabulous automobile appears on the cover of the album L’Attente released in 2012.

1990 Harley-Davidson Softail Springer 1340cc

Starting bid: 20 000€ (20 800£)

Johnny Hallyday has also decided to sell his Harley-Davidson Softail Springer with an Evolution 1340cc engine, to raise money for his wife Laeticia’s charity. This bike is known to the public, having starred on the cover of his single, Possible en moto, released in 1989.

Sale February 10

Viewing February 8-10

2017 Salon Retromobile Parc des expositions Porte de Versailles – Paris 75015

To view the online catalogue for the Retromobile sale: http://www.artcurial.com/en/departments/artcurial-motorcars/

For information on the charity La Bonne Etoile: http://labonneetoile.org/