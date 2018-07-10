Rhode Island Bills to Provide Special Courtesy License Plates Enacted Into Law    

Congratulations, Rhode Island! Courtesy license plate legislation for antique vehicles (S.B. 2260/H.B. 7016) and street rods/customs (S.B. 2484) were signed into law by Governor Gina Raimondo. S.B. 2260/H.B. 7016 provides antique vehicles with courtesy year-of-manufacture plates. Under the current law, “Antique” plates are available for vehicles that are at least 25 years old and used only for exhibitions, parades, and car club activities. Vehicles currently registered as “Antique” may purchase and display replica year-of-manufacture plates with DMV approval. S.B. 2484 provides a courtesy plate for “Street Rods” and “Custom” vehicles. Under current law, a street rod is defined as a 1948 or older vehicle or a vehicle manufactured after 1948 to resemble a vehicle manufactured before 1949. Custom vehicles are defined as any motor vehicle at least 25 or more years old and of a model year after 1948; or was manufactured to resemble a vehicle 25 years old and of a model year after 1948; and has been altered from the manufacturer’s original design, or has a body constructed from non-original materials.