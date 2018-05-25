Ride shotgun at the Simeone Foundation Auto Museum

All Day Friday, June 8, 10:00am – 8:00pm

The Simeone Foundation Auto Museum is turning ten and they are taking a day out to celebrate!

To thank their many visitors, members, and supporters for a historic ten years, they’re offering FREE general admission all day on Friday, June 8 and staying open late to fit in a full day of festivities. There is going to be BBQ, beverages, and fun as they revel in memories from the last ten years, and exalt in our expectations for the next ten.

If not for fantastic supporters, they never would have made it this far, so they want to include you in the fun! For the first time ever, they are not only bringing out three separate surprise cars for live demonstrations throughout the day but will also be raffling off the chance for a lucky fan to ride shotgun in each.

The best birthdays are full of surprises, and they are planning a full day of them, so stop by and see what’s in store! Bring the whole family for a complimentary day to explore the exhibition containing one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars. Stay late and join the party while taking in some of the most beautiful views in all of Philadelphia. The Simeone Foundation Auto Museum thanks its patrons for making the past 10 years so memorable!

Tickets are free but pre-registration is required.

To get your complimentary tickets, please register at the link below.