RM Auctions’ Auburn Fall sale sees $21.7 million in sales

AUBURN, Indiana – RM Auctions celebrated a now 48-year Labor Day tradition with its annual Auburn Fall sale (August 30 – September 2) at the Auburn Auction Park in Indiana. The four day auction resulted in $21.7 million in total sales, with a strong 81 percent of all lots sold, representing a 12 percent increase in sales over 2017.

The top sale of the auction was the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, a first-year example which sold for a final $852,500 just after it crossed the block. The result was closely followed by motor cars from the highly-anticipated Richard L. Burdick Collection, most notably by the 1929 Duesenberg Model J Sedan with period coachwork by Derham/Bohman & Schwartz, which incited a bidding competition between bidders in the room and on the phone before selling for a final $737,000 to a private onsite bidder. The 1929 Auburn 120 Eight Speedster from the collection also saw significant interest, achieving a final $330,000 against a pre-sale estimate of $150k-$200k. Rounding out the ACD trio offered from the collection, the 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet exceeded high estimate at $165,000. Additional cars from the Burdick Collection will be offered at RM Sotheby’s Group events across 2018 and 2019.

RM Auctions also saw strong results for additional vehicles offered from private collections at Auburn Fall, including for a 2006 Ford GT displaying only 4.4 miles, which sold for a final $357,500 to cheers from the crowd. The Shrine of the Holy Grille Collection, which featured one of the most comprehensive groups of Edsel motor cars in the world, also drew strong interest on Friday, with record prices for the marque achieved. Meanwhile, the 1976 Ford Escort 1100 GL Sedan formerly owned by Saint Pope John Paul II saw interest from collectors both in the room and on the phone, eventually bringing a final $121,000 with proceeds to benefit the O’Quinn Foundation.

Auburn continues to be a strong venue for not only American collectibles, but also European classics and exotics. Just a few lots after the 1970 Plymouth Superbird achieved an above-estimate $173,250 on Saturday, a 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster brought in $222,750, nearly hitting its high estimate. Earlier in the sale, spirited bidding in the room brought a professionally restored 1965 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 4.2-Liter Roadster to a final price of $148,500.

RM Auctions Auburn Fall Top Five Sales

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $852,500 1929 Duesenberg Model J Sedan – $737,000 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider Conversion – $442,750 2006 Ford GT – $357,500 1929 Auburn 120 Eight Speedster – $330,000

*Results are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium.

*Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the sale.

*Photos courtesy of RM Auctions

The RM Sotheby’s Group continues its calendar in Pennsylvania where RM Auctions will return for its annual Hershey sale, October 11-12, a featured attraction of the AACA Eastern Fall Meet and a proven venue for the sale of important Brass and Classic Era automobiles. Learn more about upcoming events at rmsothebys.com.

Full results from Auburn Fall are also available at rmsothebys.com.

How much is it worth?

Find out in the 2019 Collector Car Price Guide.

Get your copy today!