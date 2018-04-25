RM Auctions Auburn Spring auction

AUBURN, Indiana – RM Auctions, a division of the RM Sotheby’s Group, released the digital preview catalogue for the first of its two annual sales at the historic Auburn Auction Park—Auburn Spring*. Set for May 11-12 in Auburn, Indiana, the Spring sale weekend is a tradition for collectors and enthusiasts across the country and will see approximately 400 collector cars and a wide selection of automobilia cross the auction block.

The Auburn Spring offering caters to a variety of automotive tastes and budgets, with a focus this year on the best of American marques from the Classic Era through today. Stand out highlights include one of the most desirable American Classics, a 1931 Cord L-29 Cabriolet, serial no. 2928916. An example of the most popular and desirable L-29 body style, the Cord is offered complete with history traced back to 1946, when it was purchased for $750 by a Mr. Huffey of Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cord passed through a handful of owners before landing with a collector in 1980, who drove the car to his private museum where it remained until 2013. Retaining its original chassis, engine, and cabriolet body, the L-29 is offered at Auburn Spring just as it was delivered in 1931, fresh from a comprehensive restoration.

Fast forward to the post-war period, and RM Auctions’ Auburn Spring is highlighted by some of the 1950’s most recognizable styles and designs. Featured motor cars include a beautifully restored 1955 Mercury Montclair Sun Valley, one of a handful of surviving examples of the limited-edition model featuring a futuristic Plexiglass half-roof, a 1954 Buick Skylark, one of just 836 examples built for 1954 and restored to a high standard, and a 1957 Ford Thunderbird ‘E-Code,’ one of America’s first “factory hot-rods” (offered without reserve). Complementing this group of mid-century automobiles is the Duffy Grove Collection, a well-rounded selection from an esteemed collector that represents the best of American automobiles from the 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s. Offered entirely without reserve, the collection is led by a 1951 Frazer Manhattan Convertible Sedan and a 1958 Imperial Crown Convertible.



Representing one of the most collectible contemporary American cars is a 2006 Ford GT. Built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor Company, the GT has been a sought-after modern classic since the first example rolled off the line in 2004. The GT set for Auburn Spring is offered from its original owner since new, a prominent Ford Collector, and boasts three factory options: racing stripes, forged BBS wheels, and upgraded McIntosh stereo. With fewer than 3,800 actual miles recorded, it remains in superlative overall condition (offered without reserve).

In addition to the auction, there’s plenty of excitement for the entire family to enjoy next month at the Auburn Auction Park. The event features an onsite swap meet and car corral, and will play host to the Triple Crown Meet, put on by the Antique Automobile Club of America alongside the Nash Car Club of America. RV parking and great food vendors are available to make Auburn Spring an enjoyable weekend destination. RM Auctions is also thrilled to welcome back performance driver and television star Jessi Combs, who will be signing autographs at Auburn Spring from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 12th.

Complete event details, the digital preview catalogue, and all entries for Auburn Spring are available at www.rmsothebys.com. For additional information or to speak with an RM Auctions specialist about remaining consignment opportunities, please call +1 519 352 4575.

*Auburn Spring was previously held under the Auctions America banner, a former subsidiary of the RM Sotheby’s Group. Both Auburn Spring and Auburn Fall events are now operated by RM Auctions, a division of the RM Sotheby’s Group.

