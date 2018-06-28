RM Auctions’ Dingman Collection Sale in review

HAMPTON, New Hampshire – RM Auctions returned to Hampton, New Hampshire June 23-24 for the company’s concluding presentation of The Dingman Collection, achieving an overall $7,027,334 in total sales, with all lots finding new homes across the two-day auction event. The Dingman Collection, offered entirely without reserve, comprised the remarkable cars and collectibles of the late Mr. Michael Dingman, long-time Ford Motor Company Director and one of the most important Ford collectors of modern times.

The auction followed RM’s previous successful offerings of lots from The Dingman Collection in both 2006 and 2012 and drew tremendous bidder interest from 36 states across the U.S. and from as far afield as the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia.

“We saw wonderful attendance at The Dingman Collection sale from start to finish,” said Alain Squindo, Chief Operating Officer, RM Sotheby’s Group, following the auction. “Discerning collectors recognize the quality associated with the Dingman name and the late Mr. Dingman’s meticulous collecting philosophy and came out in droves to add an important piece to their own garages. The entire RM Auctions team was honored to present this incredible collection on behalf of the Dingman family.”

The sale featured 37 automobiles, including iconic Fords demonstrating Mr. Dingman’s abiding passion for the blue oval and chronicling important moments in the company’s history, all of which drew great interest. Bidding was competitive from the first motor car lot through to perhaps the most exciting moment of the sale, when the 1995 Ford Roush Mustang Cobra SCCA Trans Am nearly doubled its pre-sale estimate at a final price of $720,000 (est. $300k – $400k). The racecar was used by three-time SCCA Trans Am Champion Tommy Kendall, as confirmed by the extensive efforts of RM’s in-house research team just weeks prior to the sale. Several other automobiles from the Collection, including iconic Ford woodies that Mr. Dingman was well-known for, cruised past their estimates to achieve fantastic prices across the board.

The bulk of The Dingman Collection comprised historic pieces of Americana, including more than 500 exquisite neon, porcelain, and metal signs. Amongst a host of fascinating pieces was the Hamburger and Shake Neon Sign, which soared past estimate to a final sale price of $48,000 (est. $15k-$20k), while signs from iconic American brands such as John Deere, Lincoln, Ford, and Shell performed strongly as well. The much-buzzed-about Silk City Diner by Paterson Vehicle Company, an authentic, beautifully restored 1940s American diner, also impressed with a final price of $336,000. Additional collectibles highlights include the Ford 24-Stud Flathead V-8 Cutaway Display Engine (1946-’48), which had the entire phone bidding desk on its feet, bringing $45,600 against a pre-sale estimate of $4,000 – $6,000.

Top 10 sales from The Dingman Collection:

1995 Ford Roush Mustang Cobra SCCA Trans Am – $720,000 Silk City Diner by Paterson Vehicle Company – $336,000 2006 Ford GT – $302,000 1937 Lincoln Model K Convertible Victoria – $184,800 1947 Ford Super DeLuxe Station Wagon – $145,600 1936 Ford V-8 DeLuxe Roadster – $140,000 1965 Porsche 356 C 1600 C Cabriolet – $134,400 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 – $134,400 1946 Ford Super DeLuxe Station Wagon – $123,200 1942 Ford Super DeLuxe Station Wagon – $117,600

*Results are listed in USD and are inclusive of buyer’s premium.

