RM Auctions’ Hershey sale to feature Packards and private collections

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Auctions announced highlights for the company’s 12th annual Hershey sale, set for 11-12 October at Hershey Lodge in Pennsylvania.

Each October, all roads lead to Hershey, where RM Auctions will again present an exceptional array of American Veteran, Brass, Classic, and post-war automobiles during the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division Fall Meet. A mainstay on the global collector car calendar, drawing enthusiasts from across North America, Europe, and beyond, this year’s auction offering comprises more than 140 motor cars and a wide selection of more than 80 lots of automobilia.

RM’s Hershey sale has long been known for its presentation of cars from well-known North American collectors, and the 2018 sale is no exception. RM Auctions will present 11 motor cars from the Lloyd Needham Collection at Hershey, entirely without reserve. The late Mr. Needham was well-known for his many years in the hobby and his true love of his collection and was an early customer of Rob Myers and RM Auto Restoration, forming a relationship that would last more than 35 years. The group of cars on offer is led by a 1936 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria, equipped with its original body, engine and chassis and wearing a well-maintained high-quality restoration in striking colors (Est. $225,000 – $275,000), and a well-optioned and accessorized 1948 Chrysler Town and Country Convertible in the rare, special-order color of Noel Green Metallic (Est. $120,000 – $140,000).

“Every year, we look forward to returning to Hershey, where genuine enthusiasm for the collector car hobby is alive and well,” says Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s Group. “For years now, our Hershey event has been a true auction destination for private collections and as the market leader in single owner segment sales, this year’s Hershey auction is both emblematic and exciting for that reason. We always look forward to this auction in particular as it allows our team an opportunity to loosen the ties, have a BBQ and enjoy great cars and with our fellow passionate collectors and enthusiasts.”

An exceptional Packard also leads 19 additional American motors cars offered entirely without reserve from The Richard L. Burdick Collection at Hershey, following success for the collection at Auburn Fall. The 1931 Packard Custom Eight Roadster wears its original numbers-matching chassis and engine, as well as the sportiest body style from one of the great Packard years. Clothed in a well-maintained older AACA National First Prize-winning restoration, the Packard features numerous desirable accessories and would be a superb choice for light freshening and continued showing (Est. $180,000 – $240,000). Additional highlights from the collection include a 1901 Oldsmobile Model R ‘Curved Dash’ Runabout, originally won by five-year-old Victor F. Hitz via a nickel raffle ticket at the Chicago Automobile Show. Hitz held on to the car for the remainder of his long life, with his heirs passing it on to Richard L. Burdick in just 1984. One of the most original examples of its kind offered in decades, the Oldsmobile begs for continued preservation and display (Est. $50,000 – $75,000). Also on offer is the late Mr. Burdick’s 1916 Hudson Series H Super Six Great Race Car. A fierce, long-time participant, officiant, and former owner of the event, Mr. Burdick was devoted to the Great Race. One of the most exciting vehicles in the collection, the Hudson was the winner of the 2000 Great Race and would be an ideal, potentially victorious rally competitor for its next owner (Est. $75,000 – $100,000).

Outside of the private collections, additional spectacular Packard models are set to shine at Hershey, including a 1941 Packard Custom Super Eight One Eighty Convertible Victoria by Darrin, one of just 35 examples built for the model year. With documented known ownership history since new, the Super Eight One Eighty was shown at the 1956 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and has been beautifully maintained all its life (Est. $350,000 – $425,000).

Additional information on RM Auctions’ annual Hershey sale is available at rmsothebys.com. Interested bidders are invited to call +1 519 352 4575 to speak with a car specialist.

About the RM Sotheby’s Group

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest auction house for investment-quality automobiles. With more than 35 years’ experience in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from private sales and auctions (including both RM Sotheby’s and RM Auctions events) to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of car specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. In February 2015, RM formed a strategic partnership with Sotheby’s, uniting the two companies for the full calendar of future automobile auctions. For further information, visit rmsothebys.com.

How much is it worth?

Find out in the 2019 Collector Car Price Guide.

Get your copy today!