RM Auctions offers up the final installment of the Dingman Collection without reserve

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Auctions announced that it will present the conclusion of The Dingman Collection, comprising the remarkable cars and collectibles of the esteemed Mr. Michael Dingman, entirely without reserve. Set for the weekend of June 22, 2018 in Hampton, New Hampshire, the sale follows RM Auctions’ previous successful offering of pieces from the Dingman Collection in both 2006 and 2012.

Longtime Ford Motor Company director Michael Dingman had an abiding passion for the company’s iconic flathead V-8 models, as well as an eye for the most exquisite original neon signs and other nostalgia representing the great American Century. Complementing the group of approximately 25 exceptional cars on offer are over 700 lots of fascinating collectibles and automobilia.



“The Dingman Collection will be sold in its entirely this summer, and enthusiasts familiar with Mr. Dingman’s passion for Fords and his expertise in discerning the very best of the best will surely agree that the collection’s superlative reputation precedes itself,” says Mike Fairbairn, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s Group. “Mr. Dingman had an eye for authenticity and purity, with the goal of presenting cars in as-new condition, as they would have appeared on the showroom floor in period. RM Auctions is honored to offer this carefully chosen and perfectly maintained collection, the final word in quality from one of the most important Ford collectors of modern times.”

Flathead Ford woodies , with emphasis on as-new restorations and rare original features such as birds-eye maple bodywork;

A fully functioning and professionally restored diner , formerly known as the Pole Tavern Diner and situated on U.S. Highway 40 in New Jersey. It has been extensively researched with period imagery and was faithfully restored in the Dingman Collection for private use on the family estate. Fully outfitted with cooking and service equipment and an adjoining functional kitchen, it will be offered for sale with removal, transportation, and installation guidance from RM Auctions;

A beautifully ornate bar , for which RM Auctions will also provide guidance on removal and installation;

Hundreds of rare, original neon signs , highlighting not only Ford Motor Company history, but all manner of early Americana, from diner ephemera to petroliana, hospitality, and retail; and,

Hundreds of rare porcelain signs, countless collectibles, parts, original cutaway engine displays, automotive literature, and more.

Complete event details and a list of all items offered in The Dingman Collection will be available at www.rmsothebys.com in the coming weeks.

