RM Sotheby’s and Ferrari in Single-Marque Sale at Maranello Factory

BLENHEIM, ONTARIO – RM Sotheby’s announced an historic sale held in partnership with one of the most revered marques the world over: Ferrari. The sale takes place during Ferrari’s 70th anniversary year, an extraordinary achievement in automotive history, and a major milestone in the marque’s rich heritage that will hold the attention of the global motoring community throughout 2017.

The collaboration will see RM Sotheby’s join in the international year-long 70th anniversary celebrations. RM Sotheby’s and Ferrari have come together on numerous occasions in the past, including the 2007-2009 ‘Leggenda e Passione’ auctions held at the Ferrari factory in Maranello, events that cemented RM’s relationship and expertise with the marque. The strength of the partnership was proven once again in December 2016, with the charity auction of a unique LaFerrari at the Finali Mondiali at Daytona. The car achieved $7,000,000, with proceeds benefitting earthquake victims in Central Italy.

“At RM Sotheby’s we are continually striving to offer our clients an experience that is second to none. Our partnership with Ferrari is a direct reflection of this crowning achievement. For collectors and enthusiasts alike, the sale represents a world-class and singular event, perhaps one of the most significant auctions ever held, in fact. We are deeply honored to hold this distinction and feel that this represents exactly what our customers expect from an association between such storied and historic brands as Ferrari and RM Sotheby’s”, says Rob Myers, CEO and Founder of RM Sotheby’s.

The partnership extends to several events throughout the anniversary year, culminating in an exclusive auction at the spiritual home of the marque—Maranello. Held September 9th at the Ferrari Factory, the auction will bring together an exclusive, curated selection of the greatest sports, GT and racing Ferraris ever built, celebrating pivotal moments in the marque’s history and unearthing some of the most valuable and sought-after examples on the planet. All entries for the sale will carry certification from the lauded Ferrari Classiche Department, with whom RM Sotheby’s enjoys a close relationship.

RM Sotheby’s has achieved incredible auction results to date across the full spectrum of Ferrari models; of the 660 million-dollar-plus cars sold in RM’s history, 40 percent are Ferraris. The upcoming event will build on this previous success in the sale of important Ferraris at auction, which accounts for nearly half of all examples sold for over $10,000,000 and is highlighted by: the ex-Works, ex-Juan Manuel Fangio 1956 Ferrari 290 MM, which commanded $28,050,000 at RM’s 2015 New York sale; the single-owner 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S N.A.R.T. Spider, which achieved $27,500,000 at RM’s 2013 Monterey sale; and, the one-of-three 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale sold for $26,400,000 at the same event in 2014. RM Sotheby’s auction expertise and Ferrari’s brand, coupled with the historic Maranello backdrop, will bring together the world’s discerning collectors for the most significant single-marque sale in collector car auction history.



For further information on the Ferrari sale, please visit www.rmsothebys.com, or call +1 519 352 4575 to discuss limited consignment opportunities. Additional details on early entries for the auction will be announced in the coming weeks.

1. The iconic 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa (TR) which smashed records to sell for €9,020,000 at RM Sotheby’s Ferrari Leggenda e Passione sale in 2009

2. The legendary Ferrari Factory at Maranello, the site of RM Sotheby’s upcoming single-marque auction in partnership with Ferrari, set for September 9th