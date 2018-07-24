RM Sotheby’s Los Angeles auction to be held at Peterson Automotive Museum

CULVER CITY, California – RM Sotheby’s announced the addition of a Los Angeles auction to its growing global calendar, to be held at the world-renowned Petersen Automotive Museum, Saturday, December 8th.

For the past five years, the RM Sotheby’s Group has hosted it’s Southern California event in Santa Monica under the RM Auctions and former Auctions America banner. Moving to the Petersen in LA proper for 2018, the caliber of the event will be akin to RM Sotheby’s New York collector car auctions, held biannually at Sotheby’s global headquarters in Manhattan (Art of the Automobile in 2013, Driven by Disruption in 2015, and ICONS in 2017). The Los Angeles sale will feature approximately 50-60 blue-chip automobiles, hand-selected by RM Sotheby’s global team of 30 car specialists.

The Petersen, one of the world’s premier automotive museums housing hundreds of rare and collectible cars, is the perfect backdrop for this sale focusing on some of the hobby’s most sought-after automobiles. Since its inception in 1994, the Petersen Automotive Museum has played host to exhibits that have captured the attention of the automotive world. The Museum currently houses “The Porsche Effect,” which includes dozens of the marque’s finest street and racing cars, as well as “The Roots of Monozukuri,” exploring the craft and history of Japanese cars.

“We’ve enjoyed a longstanding relationship with the entire team of passionate enthusiasts at the Petersen Automotive Museum, and I cannot think of a better auction venue in LA,” says Alexander Weaver, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s. “Our Saturday auction will draw the automotive faithful for an evening of rare ownership opportunities coupled with a feast for the eyes inside the Petersen. We look forward to bringing collectors together for this special event on the West Coast as we have on the East.”

Additional early entries for the Los Angeles auction will be available in the coming weeks. For further event information, please visit rmsothebys.com. To speak with an RM Sotheby’s car specialist about entering your important motor car in the Los Angeles auction, please call +1 519 352 4575.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest auction house for investment-quality automobiles. With more than 35 years’ experience in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from private treaty sales and auctions (including both RM Sotheby’s and RM Auctions events) to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of car specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. In February 2015, RM formed a strategic partnership with Sotheby’s, uniting the two companies for the full calendar of future automobile auctions. For further information, visit rmsothebys.com.

About Petersen Automotive Museum

The Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity. The Museum is located at 6060 Wilshire Boulevard (at Fairfax) in Los Angeles, California, 90036. Admission prices are $16 for general admission adults, $13 for seniors and students with ID, $8 for children ages 3 to 12. Active military with ID, personal care attendants and children under three are admitted free. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For general information, call 323-930-CARS or visit www.Petersen.org.